Mass. considering Roxbury recreation center for new overflow shelter for migrant and homeless families

The Healey administration had been in talks with City of Boston officials about potentially using the state-owned Roxbury complex or others locations, such as Suffolk Downs on the Boston-Revere line, as an overflow site, according to a person familiar with the discussions who spoke on the condition of anonymity to disclose private talks.

The Melnea A. Cass Recreational Complex would be at least the third overflow shelter site the state has directly created to house those who have been wait-listed for a spot in its overwhelmed shelter program.

Governor Maura Healey’s administration is considering opening an overflow shelter for homeless and migrant families inside a Roxbury recreational complex, the latest sign of the stress an influx of people in need have put on Massachusetts’ emergency shelter system.

The Cass complex in Roxbury is the Department of Conservation and Recreation’s only year-round indoor facility, according to the state’s web site. It includes a 2,400-square foot indoor field house and an outdoor pool for use during warmer months.

L. Scott Rice, the state’s emergency assistance director, said the Healey administration is evaluating “numerous facilities,” including the Roxbury Center, for homeless families, “especially those staying at Logan Airport overnight.”

“We have been in close discussions with Roxbury elected officials, the Roxbury community, and the City of Boston about this potential temporary site, including how to ensure the continuation of recreation programs,” Rice said. “Our system is at capacity and there is an urgent need for additional safety-net sites, and we appreciate the collaboration of communities to help us ensure that no family is left out in the cold.”

The office of state Representative Chynah Tyler, a Roxbury Democrat, sent an advisory Friday morning, notifying constituents of a virtual “listening session” on Friday night “about supporting displaced families at the Melnea Cass Recreational Center.”

Neither Tyler nor state Senator Liz Miranda, another Roxbury Democrat, immediately responded to a request for comment.

The overflow sites are designed to offer options for those waiting for a place in the state’s emergency shelter program, where officials say the demands have pushed costs to nearly $1 billion a year.

Of the roughly 7,500 families in the state system, about half are migrants, refugees, or asylum seekers, state officials have said. As of mid-January, 1,305 homeless and migrant families were staying in hotels, motels, or shelters in Boston, by far the most of any town or city; Worcester, with 302 families, had the second most, according to state data.

The Legislature included up to $50 million for overflow shelters — and $250 million overall for the system — in a multibillion-dollar spending bill Healey signed last month. Lawmakers also passed language requiring Healey stand up overflow sites after she began limiting how many people the shelter system could house under a 7,500-family cap.

The first-term Democrat said then that the state could no longer guarantee homeless families housing after decades of promising them a place under Massachusetts’ unique right-to-shelter law.

The crisis has shown few signs of abating since. The system is still at capacity, according to state data, and as of last week, there were more than 540 families on the state’s wait-list. That demand far outpaces the roughly 180 families the state has been able to accommodate at other overflow shelters in Quincy, a former courthouse in Cambridge, and elsewhere.

Should the state ultimately open a shelter at the Roxbury center, officials believe it could hold roughly 100 families, according to Healey’s office.

Dozens of people, including families with young children, were seen sleeping on the floor of Logan Airport’s Terminal E last week, according WBZ-TV. Healey on Monday said that airport officials have been a “wonderful partner,” but said the situation there reflects the reality of an overloaded system.

“We continue to do a tremendous amount of work, housing people and looking to house people,” Healey said then, noting that efforts to identify more overflow sites were “ongoing.”

The influx of migrant families here has strained state finances. Healey this week unveiled a state budget plan that proposes spending $325 million on the emergency shelter program, the same level it initially budgeted for this fiscal year. But that’s well short of what the state will need. The Legislature has already pushed hundreds of millions more into the system this year, and Healey’s administration believes actual costs in both this year and next will top $915 million.

On Wednesday, she filed a separate plan she’s teased for weeks that calls for draining a state surplus spending account of more than $800 million to help cover shelter funding across both years.

But even that, Healey aides acknowledge, may not be enough to keep pace. State officials project even if lawmakers embrace her plan, they will still have a $91 million shortfall in the shelter program by the end of fiscal year 2025.

Healey has repeatedly emphasized the need for more federal help to handle what she and other governors have called a humanitarian crisis. On Wednesday, she also suggested the state could seek changes to the shelter system itself “to make sure that we’re doing things in a smart way.”

She declined to say Wednesday what those could be, and did not directly answer whether that could include limiting how long families can stay in the system, another change officials have considered.

