Morry Casso, WWII vet, will turn 107 Sunday

While others might consider 107 an impressive feat, for Morry, it’s just another candle.

The Roxbury-born World War II veteran will celebrate his 107th birthday Sunday with a party at Brightview, a senior facility where he lives with his second wife, Bernice, “Niecy.”

CANTON -- Morris “Morry” Casso says there are two secrets to living a long life. The first, he says, is memory. The second – he can’t remember.

“There isn’t really a difference between 106 and 107. You go with the flow,” Casso said on Friday as he sat with his son at the kitchen table. “You don’t have too much to say. You’re just happy you’re alive.”

Born in 1917, Casso spent 25 years of his life in a home on Fayston Street. He graduated from Roxbury High School for Boys in 1934. He later worked for his family’s dry cleaning business in Back Bay.

After enlisting in the Army in 1942, Casso boarded a ship that sailed to North Africa, then Bombay, India, and finally to a Signal Corps headquarters in New Delhi where he worked with a special unit to establish radio frequency channels for aircraft. Some of Casso’s fondest memories remain his visits to the Taj Mahal.

A picture of Morry Casso in his Army uniform, at the Taj Mahal during World War II, is displayed at his home in Canton. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

“Not many see it, not many go. That will be something for me to remember all my life,” said Casso. “But that’s a sideline, there’s so much more.”

Casso came home to Boston when the war ended in 1945, but his memories from that time continue to guide him.

“Even in the war years, you accept all events that are given to you and you feel lucky,” said Casso.

Casso is legally blind and has a hard time hearing, but that doesn’t stop him from reminiscing with his family.

“Most of us can’t remember what we ate yesterday, but he’s talking about things that happened 80, 90, a hundred years ago,” said Alan, Casso’s 69-year-old son who lives in Sharon.

Like his father, Alan grew up working for the family business. He learned from his Dad, admiring the long hours he worked, and the easy banter he shared with customers, no matter their lot in life. (Henry Kissinger and John Updike were once regulars.)





“There were so many [dry cleaners] in the city, but people chose to go see him. Not because it was a great dry cleaners, but because of the interactions they would have with my Dad,” said Alan, one of Casso’s two sons. “People would come back forever and ever. They could have gone anywhere, but they came to him.”

A portrait of Morry Casso after joining in Army at the beginning of World War II is displayed at his home. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Casso was married for years to Rose, who died in 1985. She had urged him to find new love. And he did with the lovely Niecy Karlsberg, whom he asked out on a date. On Jan. 3, 1993, Morry took Niecy to Doc and Nellie’s, a restaurant in Canton.

After eight years of courting, Niecy one day called him on the phone and said “I think it’s about time we get married.” And Morry said “I’ll be right over.”

They were married in 2001 at the Lakeview Pavilion in Foxboro. Coincidentally, they each had two sons named Alan and Mark, who walked their parents down the aisle.

The couple lived for years in Sharon, before moving to Brightview in September, 2022. On a typical day, Casso shares a visit with Alan, chats with Niecy and listens to audio books, generously sent to him by the Perkins School for the Blind.

On Sunday, Morry will celebrate his birthday with a party planned for him by his new friends at Brightview.

He’s looking forward to spending another day with his new friends and his family, especially Niecy, who turns 98 next month. He plans to top off the day with a glass of red wine and a bowl of tomato soup.

He is grateful for a long life in which he has found two great loves, survived war and bladder cancer, met 10 great-grandchilden and even trained monkeys in New Delhi.

“I feel lucky that I’ve lived this life,” said Morry. “I don’t know what else to have, I think I’ve had everything that life has to offer.”

Morry Casso will celebrate his 107th birthday on Sunday. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff





