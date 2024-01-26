Striking Newton teachers union heads back to court Friday as strike shuts down schools for a sixth day

The union’s appearance at 11 a.m. comes at the end of the week in which the teachers union repeatedly refused to follow a contempt order Judge Christopher K. Barry-Smith issued Monday, which now is resulting in the union being fined $200,000 for breaking a state law that prohibits public employees, including educators, from striking.

The striking Newton Teachers Association will return to Middlesex Superior Court Friday where a judge is expected to issue additional steps to compel teachers back to their classrooms , as their work stoppage forced schools to close for a sixth day.

It remains unclear what steps the judge will take next. In Monday’s contempt order, he noted if the union failed to call off their strike by 8 p.m. Thursday, he would call them back into court the next day “to discuss a more meaningful approach to ensuring compliance with the law,” but didn’t offer any specifics.

The consequences for striking illegally can be high. Aside from coercive fines, unions found to engage in unlawful strikes can run the risk of jail time, according to a legal advisory the Massachusetts Teachers Association issued to its members last year, although it described that punishment as “very rare.”

Advertisement

The Newton strike comes as Massachusetts has experienced an uptick in work stoppages by teacher unions and as the MTA pushes Beacon Hill lawmakers to legalize strikes. Since May 2022, six teacher unions have gone on strike and at least two others voted to authorize a strike but didn’t undertake one because of 11th hour deals.

Newton teachers and the Newton School Committee have been in contract negotiations for more than a year. The union is seeking proposals that would provide living wages for all employees, including classroom aides; guarantee social workers in every elementary and middle school; and increase time for paid family leave for early career teachers to bring them in line with veteran teachers.

Advertisement

The negotiations apparently took a turn for the worse Thursday after progress was being made just one day earlier. The union Friday morning accused the School Committee and Mayor Ruthanne Fuller of having “no interest in genuine negotiation.”

“Four of the NTA’s returned proposals, even after compromises, were outright refused,” the union said in a statement. “We have worked hard to compromise, and all we get in return is reject, reject, reject. The School Committee continues to reject a humane family leave policy, displaying no regard for early-career educators and working families.”

In an email sent to families Thursday night, the School Committee said agreeing to the union’s proposals would requiring laying off 60 employees within a year and another 60 within the following year. According to a school district analysis, the union’s proposals over three years would total $63.6 million , compared to the School Committee’s proposals, $27.3 million.

Before the strike began, the union and the School Committee were far apart on compensation with the union seeking a 13 percent cost of living increase over three years and the School Committee wanting 8 percent, according to a school district analysis. Newton teachers made an average of $93,000 annually during the 2020-21 school year, putting them in the top quartile in the state, according to the most recent state data.

Fuller in an open letter to the community Thursday emphasized that she and the school district remain committed to securing a contract deal and getting teachers back in the classrooms.

Advertisement

“Our team at City Hall continues to work with Newton Public Schools on paths that provide our teachers with competitive compensation, funding for Superintendent [Anna] Nolin’s plans, and a contract that is financially sustainable,” Fuller said. “We will not sign a contract with the union that would result in cuts to programs, services or staff in our schools and/or other City departments.”

This is a developing a story. Check back for details.

James Vaznis can be reached at james.vaznis@globe.com. Follow him @globevaznis. Mandy McLaren can be reached at mandy.mclaren@globe.com. Follow her @mandy_mclaren.