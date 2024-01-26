A powerful GOP congresswoman is threatening Harvard with subpoenas in antisemitism inquiry

“We want them to give us the material that we’re asking for,” Representative Virginia Foxx, the committee’s chairwoman, said. “We were perfectly capable of finding what’s already publicly available. . . . It’d be so much better if they just focus on the questions and answer them instead of wasting their time trying to obfuscate and thinking that they will divert our attention. That’s not going to happen.”

A top Republican member of Congress threatened to subpoena Harvard University after she said the school failed to provide the documents her committee asked for as it investigates campus antisemitism, instead sending the House Committee on Education & the Workforce only publicly available documents, including student handbooks and letters from Jewish advocacy groups.

Aides to Foxx sent a list of all the documents Harvard had produced, which included the Harvard College Student Handbook 2023-2024, Harvard Extension School Expectations, and a copy of a lawsuit filed against Harvard about antisemitism.

To obtain more documentation, “the committee is prepared to subpoena” Harvard, a Foxx spokesperson said.

Harvard spokesperson Jason Newton said the university is “committed to cooperating with the Committee’s inquiries.” He added: “We denounce any form of antisemitism in the strongest possible terms.”

In an interview with the Globe, Foxx outlined her concerns about US higher education, including the global reputation of the nation’s colleges and universities, which she fears is declining.

Near the top of her list of concerns, which also includes the rising costs of college, is campus antisemitism. She said she launched investigations into anti-Jewish and anti-Israel hate on the campuses of Harvard, MIT, and the University of Pennsylvania to get to the bottom of what she deems as a critical issue.

“If [Harvard] wants to regain the respect of the people of this country, it needs to, number one, stop practicing such blatant antisemitism,” said Foxx, who has not yet informed Harvard of the school’s next deadline for documents.

Christopher Armstrong, a partner at Holland & Knight who specializes in congressional investigations, said that congressional committees sometimes use the threat of subpoenas to ratchet up pressure on the targets of investigations.

“The most powerful subpoena is often the one that’s threatened, but not issued,” he said.

Congressional committees and the targets of their inquiries usually negotiate a resolution rather than battling each other and ending up in court, he said.

The committee Foxx leads held the now-infamous Dec. 5 hearing during which the president of MIT, and the then-presidents of the University of Pennsylvania and Harvard were grilled about campus antisemitism.

Then-Harvard president Claudine Gay said that “speech that incites violence, threatens safety, or violates Harvard’s policies against bullying and harassment is unacceptable.”

And, she said, “while I deplore all hateful speech, antisemitic speech remains [in] America protected.”

Later in the hearing, Gay — along with the two other leaders — gave equivocal answers to a question about whether calling for the genocide of Jews violates campus rules.

“It depends on the context,” she said, prompting calls for her resignation.

The request to Harvard for the documents followed the hearing.

Foxx believes that “the people in charge at Harvard” have not done enough to stop anti-Jewish and anti-Israel sentiment on campus.

“You can have a belief but then if you threaten students, or if you threaten a group of people or you call for genocide, that’s a totally different thing than having a belief,” Foxx said, referring to controversial chants often used at pro-Palestinian protests.

When asked if chants such as “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” and “globalize the intifada,” should be prohibited, Foxx said, “when they are directed at certain people, I think that is a problem.”

And, she alleged, at Harvard, “I don’t think there was ever a situation where they were not yelling it at people . . .”

There have been numerous peaceful, pro-Palestinian protests on Harvard’s campus since the Oct. 7 Hamas-led attack on Israel, which killed about 1,200 people. Israel’s retaliatory war in Gaza has killed more than 25,000 people, Palestinian authorities say.

There is disagreement among Harvard professors and students about the extent of antisemitism on campus. Steven Levitsky, a government professor who is Jewish, said the “level of antisemitism at Harvard is very low.” Rabbi Hirschy Zarchi, president of Harvard Chabad, said antisemitism is “thriving.”

Interim Harvard President Alan Garber last week launched two task forces to combat rising antisemitism and Islamophobia on campus.

Garber, who took over when Gay resigned Jan. 2, is now facing pushback over his choice of Professor Derek Penslar, a leading scholar of Zionism who is Jewish, to co-lead the antisemitism task force because of Penslar’s criticism of Israel, his opposition to a widely adopted definition of antisemitism, and his view that some claims about the extent of antisemitism at Harvard have been overblown.

Classes started Monday at Harvard with students returning for the spring semester to find posters about hostages taken by Hamas defaced on campus.

On Tuesday, billboard trucks sent by a Jewish advocacy group circled Harvard Square saying “Harvard is a national disgrace,” and “social justice sociopaths and jihadis out of Harvard.”

In the coming weeks, Foxx is hopeful her investigations will reveal the root causes of the anti-Israel sentiment sweeping campuses.

“Let us do our investigation and see if we can discover what is happening on the campuses and why they have found themselves in the situation that we’re observing,” Foxx said.

