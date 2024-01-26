In Rhode Island, school attendance is a foundation for a vibrant economy and competitive workforce

Governor Dan McKee and Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green are rightly focused on ending the chronic absentee crisis. Business organizations like ours must stand with them to build awareness of the crisis. In the coming weeks, our coalition will host workshops and information sessions with human resources officers and small business owners to promote efforts they can lead with their employees to educate them on the benefits of attendance and the high costs of chronic absenteeism. And members of our group have invested tens of thousands of dollars to support the Rhode Island Department of Education’s data-driven awareness campaign that will more fully launch in the weeks to come.

If Rhode Island intends to build a competitive workforce and vibrant economy that can embrace current challenges and withstand rapid and unexpected disruptions that are years, decades, or generations away, we need better and more equitable outcomes in K-12 education.

Educating parents and others about the absenteeism crisis is vital, but for any awareness campaign to be successful, it must also be supported with buy-in from all sectors and deliberate action at the state and local level to expand proven strategies.

In our view, several districts stand out in their efforts to bolster attendance, including Central Falls and Providence public schools.

Central Falls uses a data-driven approach and leverages families’ existing and trusted relationships with school building leaders to intervene before students are classified as chronically absent. Specifically, Central Falls provides parents with information and resources about the impacts of chronic absenteeism. The district has a policy to call a student’s home after every absence, send a letter after three consecutive absences, and if a student misses five straight days, the district conducts home visits to meet with parents and caretakers. Often, these home visits help diagnose broader challenges related to transportation, child-care, or housing, and they provide an opportunity for families to get connected with services and supports that lead to better outcomes for their students.

Providence has had similar success, largely due to a successful Attendance Hero awareness campaign and investments in its Family and Community Engagement Office. PPSD has hired a director of attendance, 37 behavior interventionists, and 31 social workers to offer additional support to students and family. In all, since 2021, the Office has doubled its outreach to families of chronically absent students and the district has cut chronic absenteeism by nearly 20 percent since this time last year.

We believe that students who attend school in other local districts would benefit greatly if their district administrators replicated these kinds of focused outreach and engagement.

Getting kids to school is the most obvious first step, but we must also ensure that when they are in the school building that they are getting a high-quality education to prepare them for college or a career. Employers are counting on public schools to prepare every graduate with new skills that will position Rhode Island’s economy to be competitive with other states and other regions. The recent RIDE star ratings show that there is still work to do inside our schools, especially in our communities with higher percentages of multilingual learners.

The McKee Administration has set a clear and ambitious goal to match Massachusetts’ achievement scores by 2030. This is a worthy goal, and we sincerely believe that we can achieve it. But it will require an attentive eye on district-level achievement, as well as targeted intervention and support to districts that have historically lagged.

Rhode Island Businesses for Better Education is a coalition of business organizations that are committed to improving outcomes for all students and providing every Rhode Islander with a pathway to a rewarding career. Our coalition stands ready to support the state’s work, and we will continue to push for an education and economic development agenda that sets ambitious and aspirational goals. With focused leadership at every level and from every sector, we will address the absentee crisis and, more importantly, improve student outcomes.

Christopher Graham is managing partner at Locke Lorde LLP and chairman of the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce’s education committee. Lisa Ranglin is the president and CEO of the Rhode Island Black Business Association. GPCC and RIBBA are among the founding signatories of the MOU that established Rhode Island Businesses for Better Education.