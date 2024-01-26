Saugus teacher pleads not guilty to fentanyl charge

Police arrested her Thursday at the Saugus Middle High School following a 911 call reporting a “suspicious substance” inside a faculty restroom at the school.

Roxanne Plaskon , 52, of Beverly, was released on personal recognizance at her arraignment at Lynn District Court. Her next court date is March 5, according to court records.

A Saugus middle school teacher pleaded not guilty to fentanyl possession Friday, a day after police said they arrested her for allegedly having the opioid on school grounds.

According to a police report, officers found a white powdery substance on a shelf in a second floor bathroom. Video surveillance showed Plaskon entering the bathroom.

Advertisement

Shortly after 11:30 a.m., officers responded to the school a second time, for a report of a substance found in a classroom, the report states.

A pill bottle containing a white powdery substance, similar to what was found in the bathroom was found in one of Plaskon’s school bags, according to the report. She told officers that the pill bottle contained fentanyl and that she takes it for pain.

Asked if she had used the substance on Thursday, Plaskon answered that she had “once in the morning inside one of the faculty bathrooms,” police wrote.

She declined to say where she procured the drug, according to the police report. After that line of questioning, she was arrested and taken to the police station.

Officers estimated that the contents of the bottle weighed six grams.

In a statement, Michael Hashem, superintendent of Saugus Public Schools, said the district is cooperating with the police investigation.

“The allegations concerning this employee are deeply concerning to the Saugus Public Schools and the Town of Saugus,” Hashem said in a message to the school community, which did not identify Plaskon.

“Both the Saugus Administration and Saugus Police Department addressed the situation, following the appropriate procedures and laws, to make sure that at no time was the safety of students or staff in jeopardy.”

Advertisement

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him @Danny__McDonald.