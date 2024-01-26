Scandal over ex-Representative Merner inspires N.H. bill about lawmakers’ residency

But before Weber began, the committee chair, Republican Representative Gregory Hill, told everyone they would be permitted to speak about the legislative proposal only, not any particular instance that may have inspired it. He alluded to an ongoing investigation.

Representative Lucy M. Weber appeared before the Legislative Administration Committee on Thursday to explain how her proposal, House Bill 1629 , would fix what she and fellow Democrats see as an underlying problem in Merner’s case, by requiring that legislative leaders be notified when the state’s top law enforcers have probable cause to believe a lawmaker moved out of their district.

The slow-boiling scandal over ex-representative Troy E. Merner’s residency remains a topic of legislative interest in the New Hampshire House, even as members sometimes tiptoe around mentioning the matter directly.

“I will stop any conversation that goes beyond the language of the bill,” he said.

Hill’s nudge came after a less-subtle effort by Speaker Sherman A. Packard to punctuate this storyline. Packard held an “invitation only” press conference last month defending his decision to wait quietly while the New Hampshire Department of Justice spent months investigating complaints that Merner had moved out of his legislative district.

Packard has faced criticism, particularly after revelations that he was alerted Dec. 6, 2022 to Merner’s alleged ineligibility for his office. Some expressed outrage that he kept quiet for so long, but Packard contended he couldn’t take action without proof. Once that proof came, he said he immediately pushed Merner to resign.

The attorney general’s office said Merner told investigators in May that he was “not really staying” at his Lancaster home address, but Packard said his office wasn’t notified until September that Merner had admitted he was living outside his district. That’s a four-month gap between admission and resignation.

So HB 1629 would require that certain legislative leaders be notified immediately when the attorney general’s office “has probable cause to believe that a member of the legislature has ceased to be resident in the district they are representing.” The notice would be sent to the presiding officer, the minority leader, and the clerk in the relevant chamber.

“It’s not when the attorney general hears a vague rumor that somebody may be living somewhere else,” Weber explained. “It’s when the attorney general has probable cause.”

The basic idea, she said, is to clarify how the separate branches of government communicate: While the attorney general handles law enforcement, the legislature exercises its exclusive constitutional authority to judge the qualifications of its members.

A committee member asked on Thursday whether it would make more sense to allow the attorney general’s office to complete its investigation before notifying legislative leaders.

“The issue with that,” Weber replied, “is there might be a situation that arose, sometime in the future, when the attorney might be investigating something for a very long period of time, and might come to the conclusion that there was no residency, and might report that to the General Court; and a member who had not been a resident for a long period of time might have been voting on bills that that member was not entitled to be voting on — and that would be contrary to the Constitution.”

Even as her words complied with Hill’s directive, Weber’s facial expression briefly acknowledged that her hypothetical future example might have precedent in the recent past.

The committee will have an opportunity to recommend that the full House either pass or kill HB 1629.

