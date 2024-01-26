Small plane crashes in Londonderry, N.H. neighborhood shortly after takeoff

“Only the pilot was on board,” the FAA said. “The Beechcraft 99 departed Manchester and was headed to Presque Isle International Airport in Maine.”

Wiggins Air Flight 1046 crashed in the neighborhood southwest of Manchester Boston Regional Airport around 7:30 a.m., the FAA said via X, formerly Twitter.

A small plane crashed in a residential neighborhood in Londonderry, N.H. on Friday morning, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating, officials said.

“The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide any updates,” the FAA said. “The FAA will post a preliminary accident/incident report to FAA.gov usually the next business day.”

Advertisement

Londonderry, N.H. police Chief Kim Alan Bernard said via email that the pilot was taken to an area hospital for treatment for injuries. The extent of those injuries wasn’t clear.

Bernard said no one else was hurt and no homes were damaged.

A briefing on the crash is scheduled for 11 a.m., said Londonderry Fire Chief Bo Butler.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Ava Berger can be reached at ava.berger@globe.com. Follow her @Ava_Berger_.