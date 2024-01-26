Two arrested after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars in products from Ulta store in Wareham

Amalia Cinca, 35, of Maryland, and a 17-year-old juvenile female were arrested Tuesday evening by authorities at JFK International Airport as they attempted to board a flight to Romania, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz and Wareham Police Chief Walter W. Correia, Jr. said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

Two people trying to board a plane in New York were arrested Tuesday on charges of running an organized theft ring and shoplifting thousands of dollars in merchandise from an Ulta Beauty store in Wareham, officials said.

The arrests were the result of an “active and ongoing investigation” by Wareham police and loss prevention investigators with Ulta Beauty, the statement said.

Advertisement

On Jan. 7, an employee at the Ulta Beauty store in Wareham reported to police that three females had stuffed $5,818 worth in products into approximately five bags and left the store without paying, the statement said.

The next day, police in Waterford, Conn., contacted Wareham police to report a theft at an Ulta Beauty store there involving three female suspects traveling in a maroon minivan that was impounded, the statement said.

“Inside the van were black garbage bags containing numerous items, some with the price tags still attached, including cosmetics and perfumes,” the statement said. “Ulta inventory scanners identified the merchandise to be from the Wareham store.”

Wareham Police obtained criminal complaints charging Cinca and the juvenile female with one count each of larceny over $1,200 and organized retail crime. The pair were taken into custody at JFK International Airport Tuesday evening, officials said.

Cinca pleaded not guilty to a charge of being a fugitive from justice at her arraignment in Queens, N.Y. and waived her rendition, and when she returns to Massachusetts she will face larceny charges in Wareham District Court, officials said. The juvenile she was traveling with is facing charges in New York.

Advertisement

Cruz recently announced the formation of task force to address the issue of organized retail theft.

“Retail theft collectively costs communities billions annually, undermining local economies and threatening the viability of storefronts in neighborhoods across the country,” Cruz said in the statement.

“Equally concerning, is that organized and habitual theft has become more brazen and violent, raising safety concerns for employees and customers, disrupting lives, jeopardizing livelihoods, and undermining the vitality of communities and neighborhood shopping districts,” the statement continued. “With this task force, we hope to ensure that Plymouth County retailers are equipped, and that their security needs are met.”

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.