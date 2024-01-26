We are never ever getting back together (Ed Cooley’s version)

The good news is that Coach Kim English has the Friars back on track after a devastating injury to Bryce Hopkins. The team is 4-4 in the Big East, and should be a heavy favorite over the Hoyas, who are 1-7 in the conference.

The Providence College men’s basketball team hosts Georgetown Saturday at 12:30 p.m. as Cooley makes his first visit to The AMP since leaving for an objectively worse job.

It’s finally here. The return of Ed Cooley.

For more on English, Mike Stanton has a fantastic profile of the new coach for Rhode Island Monthly.

If you were wondering what type of music will be played at the game tomorrow, my colleague Amanda Milkovits has a fun read on the hype team’s plan.

But since there won’t be any revenge songs played, here’s my best attempt at rewriting, “We are never ever getting back together,” by Taylor Swift.

Remember when you tried to leave (the first time)

Wanted to be a Michigan Wolverine (’cause like)

We couldn’t pay enough, but then it soured

And they ended up with Juwan Howard (What?)

Then you come around again and say

”Providence, I love you, and I swear I really care, trust me”

Remember how that lasted like four years

You say, “I’m outty,” we break up, you call me, “I miss you”

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

We hope you like being a Hoya

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Now it’s time for Kim English to destroy ya

We are never, ever, ever getting back together

We are never, ever, ever getting back together

You go talk to your fans, talk to our fans, talk to me

But we are never, ever, ever, ever getting back together

Like, ever.

I’m really gonna miss your defensive quirks

And me falling for it, thinking that it works

And you would hide away and take your ball

Now you’re stuck at the bottom with DePaul

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

You lost by 20 again last night, but

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

This time, I’m telling you, I’m telling you

We are never, ever, ever getting back together

We are never, ever, ever getting back together

You go talk to your fans, talk to our fans, talk to me

But we are never, ever, ever, ever getting back together

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh (yeah)

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh (yeah)

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh (yeah)

Oh-oh-oh

I used to think that you were a boss

Then I realized, “Dude, you lost to Holy Cross”

So he calls me up and he’s like, “Georgetown still matters”

And I’m like, “I just, I mean, this is exhausting, you know?

Like, we are never getting back together, like, ever

(No) We are never, ever, ever getting back together

We are never, ever, ever getting back together

You go talk to your fans, talk to our fans, talk to me

But we are never, ever, ever, ever getting back together

