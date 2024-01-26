We are never ever getting back together (Ed Cooley’s version)

It’s finally here. The return of Ed Cooley.
The Providence College men’s basketball team hosts Georgetown Saturday at 12:30 p.m. as Cooley makes his first visit to The AMP since leaving for an objectively worse job.
The good news is that Coach Kim English has the Friars back on track after a devastating injury to Bryce Hopkins. The team is 4-4 in the Big East, and should be a heavy favorite over the Hoyas, who are 1-7 in the conference.
For more on English, Mike Stanton has a fantastic profile of the new coach for Rhode Island Monthly.
If you were wondering what type of music will be played at the game tomorrow, my colleague Amanda Milkovits has a fun read on the hype team’s plan.
But since there won’t be any revenge songs played, here’s my best attempt at rewriting, “We are never ever getting back together,” by Taylor Swift.
Remember when you tried to leave (the first time)
Wanted to be a Michigan Wolverine (’cause like)
We couldn’t pay enough, but then it soured
And they ended up with Juwan Howard (What?)
Then you come around again and say
”Providence, I love you, and I swear I really care, trust me”
Remember how that lasted like four years
You say, “I’m outty,” we break up, you call me, “I miss you”
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
We hope you like being a Hoya
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Now it’s time for Kim English to destroy ya
We are never, ever, ever getting back together
We are never, ever, ever getting back together
You go talk to your fans, talk to our fans, talk to me
But we are never, ever, ever, ever getting back together
Like, ever.
I’m really gonna miss your defensive quirks
And me falling for it, thinking that it works
And you would hide away and take your ball
Now you’re stuck at the bottom with DePaul
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
You lost by 20 again last night, but
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
This time, I’m telling you, I’m telling you
We are never, ever, ever getting back together
We are never, ever, ever getting back together
You go talk to your fans, talk to our fans, talk to me
But we are never, ever, ever, ever getting back together
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh (yeah)
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh (yeah)
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh (yeah)
Oh-oh-oh
I used to think that you were a boss
Then I realized, “Dude, you lost to Holy Cross”
So he calls me up and he’s like, “Georgetown still matters”
And I’m like, “I just, I mean, this is exhausting, you know?
Like, we are never getting back together, like, ever
(No) We are never, ever, ever getting back together
We are never, ever, ever getting back together
You go talk to your fans, talk to our fans, talk to me
But we are never, ever, ever, ever getting back together
