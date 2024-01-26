Allegations against Georgia’s Fani Willis risk jeopardizing Trump election interference case. Here’s how.

In August, Willis brought forth an indictment against Trump and his associates, alleging they participated in a massive scheme to illegally overturn his 2020 presidential election loss in Georgia. Four of the co-defendants have pleaded guilty after making deals with prosecutors. Trump, Roman, and the others have pleaded not guilty.

Willis has defended the qualifications of Nathan Wade, who has little prosecutorial experience, but she has not outright denied that they had an office romance. The accusations first surfaced publicly in a court motion filed earlier this month by Michael Roman, one of 18 co-defendants in the case.

Allegations that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis had an improper romantic relationship with a special prosecutor she hired for her election interference case in Georgia against Donald Trump and others have drawn intense scrutiny, fueling calls for her to step down.

Trump was charged with violating the state’s racketeering act, conspiring to commit forgery in the first degree, and conspiring to file false documents. He has denied any wrongdoing in the case.

While Willis, a Democrat, has not indicated that she will remove herself, the allegations risk jeopardizing the case and could serve to benefit Trump, who has railed against the charges, which were filed under Georgia’s racketeering statute. The accusations threaten to derail one of the four major criminal cases against the former president.

Here’s a primer on the allegations and how they could affect the case.

What are the allegations?

The motion filed by defense attorney Ashleigh Merchant on behalf of Michael Roman, a former Trump campaign staffer and White House aide, alleges that Willis and Wade had a romantic relationship — but lacks any concrete evidence backing up the claim. Merchant is seeking to get the indictment against Roman tossed and to remove Willis and Wade from the case, alleging that their actions created a conflict of interest.

Willis is accused of paying Wade substantial sums, which the motion claims that she benefited personally from when he used his earnings to take her to Napa Valley, Florida, and the Caribbean. According to the records cited in the motion, Wade has been paid more than $650,000 since his hiring. Merchant did not provide proof that the pair had an improper relationship, only citing “sources close” to Willis and Wade in the filing.

The qualifications of Wade were also questioned in the motion. Merchant said she could not find any evidence that he has ever prosecuted a felony case. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee scheduled a Feb. 15 hearing on the motion and ordered prosecutors to file their response by Feb. 2.

Joycelyn Wade, the estranged wife of Nathan Wade, has also subpoenaed Willis for a deposition in the couple’s divorce case, which a lawyer for Willis is attempting to squash, alleging in a filing that Joycelyn Wade is trying to obstruct and interfere with the election interference case against Trump and others.

How could the claims affect the case?

The Trump team has used the accusations as leverage to bolster their claims that the racketeering charges are illegitimate and politically motivated. Trump, who has all but won the Republican nomination for 2024, has also seized on the claims to attack the case and Wade’s qualifications as a prosecutor.

On Thursday, lawyers defending Trump accused Willis of making racially charged accusations against the defendants and asked a judge to disqualify her, the Washington Post reported. The motion claims that comments made by Willis “constitute a glaring, flagrant, and calculated effort to foment racial bias into this case” that could prejudice a future jury. The attorneys asked that her entire office be removed from the case and the indictments dismissed.

Could Willis be removed from the case?

Both the motion filed by Merchant on behalf of Roman and that filed by attorneys for Trump ask for Willis to be removed from further prosecution of the case. At the Feb. 15 hearing on the accusations, McAfee, who is overseeing the case, is expected to make a decision on that matter.

If McAfee does remove Willis and her office from the case, it would then be up to the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia to find another prosecutor to take the case, who would decide how to proceed. If Willis decides to recuse herself from the case, the council would also be responsible for finding a replacement.

What has Willis said about the accusations?

Speaking to the congregation of Big Bethel AME Church on Jan. 14, Willis did not address the accusations of an inappropriate relationship with Wade but said she believes they are being targeted because they are Black. Willis said it is normal for her to receive “two death threats a week” and that she is regularly called slurs.

“Isn’t it them playing the race card?” she asked, CNN reported.

Willis also defended her hiring of Wade, calling him a “superstar, a great friend, and a great lawyer.”

Although she did not name him directly, Willis boosted his credentials, saying that the “Black man I chose has been a judge more than 10 years, run a private practice more than 20, represented businesses in civil litigation … served as a prosecutor, a criminal defense lawyer, special assistant attorney general.”

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her @shannonlarson98.