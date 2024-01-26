Haley calls Trump totally unhinged

“Let’s look at the last 48 hours,” Haley said, and she went on to assail him over his combative rhetoric in his victory speech Tuesday in New Hampshire.

Haley, a former South Carolina governor and Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations, cast her onetime boss as increasingly antagonistic during an appearance on Fox News.

Nikki Haley on Friday called Donald Trump “totally unhinged” after a failed attempt by one of his allies to push the Republican National Committee to declare him the party’s presumptive nominee, escalating her attacks on his mental acuity.

“He throws an absolute temper tantrum, talking about revenge,” she said. “Then he goes and says that he’s going to ban anyone from MAGA that donates to me.

“I mean, he’s totally unhinged,” she said.

She also accused him of being behind an RNC member’s plan to use a resolution to try to force the party to say the nominating contest was effectively over. But the plan was withdrawn after Trump rejected it in a post on his Truth Social website.

Haley, who lost to Trump, the GOP front-runner, by about 11 percentage points Tuesday in the New Hampshire primary, has vowed that she will continue her uphill campaign.

Trump’s campaign spokesperson, Steven Cheung, used Trump’s derogatory nickname for Haley, “birdbrain,” and said she “is trying to grasp at straws to gaslight voters because she’s nothing more than a Democrat with America Last policies that will destroy the country.”

The tenor between Haley and Trump has grown increasingly caustic since the race narrowed to just the two of them. Haley first hit at his age in the days before the New Hampshire primary, suggesting that “there is a decline.” Trump seethed ather refusal to quit the race in his victory speech. (New York Times)

Justice Department reaches settlement over Cuomo probe

ALBANY, N.Y. — The US Justice Department reached a settlement with the state of New York on Friday to resolve a sexual harassment investigation of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, confirming allegations from the damaging misconduct probe that led to the Democrat’s resignation.

The agreement details a series of reforms made after Cuomo left office and outlines additional steps the state will take to change how it handles sexual harassment claims.

Cuomo, once a rising star in the Democratic party, left office in 2021 after a report by Attorney General Letitia James concluded he sexually harassed at least 11 women. He has denied the allegations and argued James’ report was driven by politics, intended to force him from office so she could run for governor.

The Justice Department investigation, which began in 2021, similarly found a pattern of sexual misconduct by Cuomo and said he subjected at least 13 state employees to a sexually hostile work environment. It said Cuomo’s staffers failed to adequately report allegations and retaliated against four women who raised complaints.

“The conduct in the executive chamber under the former governor, the state’s most powerful elected official, was especially egregious because of the stark power differential involved and the victims’ lack of avenues to report and redress harassment,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke.

An attorney for Cuomo said in a statement that the former governor “did not sexually harass anyone.”

“The DOJ ‘investigation’ was based entirely on the NYS Attorney General’s deeply flawed, inaccurate, biased, and misleading report. At no point did DOJ even contact Governor Cuomo concerning these matters. This is nothing more than a political settlement with no investigation,” said Rita Glavin.

The settlement came as Cuomo is rumored to be considering a political comeback.

In a statement, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat who had served as lieutenant governor until Cuomo resigned, said she looks forward to continuing to reform the state’s procedures for addressing and preventing sexual harassment and retaliation.

“The moment I took office, I knew I needed to root out the culture of harassment that had previously plagued the Executive Chamber and implement strong policies to promote a safe workplace for all employees, and took immediate action to do so,” Hochul said. (AP)

MoveOn will spend more than $32 million for Democrats

WASHINGTON — The liberal activist group MoveOn will spend more than $32 million this year to back President Biden and Democratic candidates for the House and Senate, the organization’s leader said this week.

MoveOn is planning what its executive director, Rahna Epting, called a “house party strategy” to bring its 10 million supporters together for in-person events in large numbers for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic.

The plans, shared first with The New York Times, call for mobilizing members in seven states — six presidential battlegrounds and Ohio, where Sen. Sherrod Brown is in a tough reelection fight — along with 26 competitive House districts across the country.

The effort to generate enthusiasm for Biden’s campaign and congressional Democratic candidates, Epting said, will focus more on reminders of what former President Donald Trump would do if he and Republicans return to power than on promoting Biden’s record in office.

“The No. 1 thing that unifies MoveOn members is their desire to defeat the radical right and prevent them from gaining governing power,” Epting said. “The one thing that binds all of our members together is a concern about the opposition and what they’re threatening to do to this country. And I think that’s what turns people out to a national organization to take action and mobilize together.”

MoveOn’s ambitious plans for this year come after it laid off at least 18 people — about 20 percent of its staff — in November as part of what it called a restructuring before the 2024 election cycle.

Founded in 1998 to resist Republican efforts to impeach President Bill Clinton, MoveOn has become ingrained in the progressive firmament in Washington and across the country. Epting is now a key player in the Democratic endeavor to stop the centrist group No Labels from fielding a 2024 presidential candidate.

In its effort to help Biden and other Democrats, MoveOn intends to target voters who became eligible to vote or became more active voters after Trump won the presidency in 2016. This group, which MoveOn calls “surge voters,” tends to vote for Democrats but is less tuned in to political news. (New York Times)









