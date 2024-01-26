Among UMass protesters’ targets: Israel’s lifesaving Iron Dome

Re “UMass protesters fight school penalty” (Page A1, Jan. 24): There is a lot I could say in response to the article concerning three students at the University of Massachusetts Amherst who are under disciplinary probation stemming from their arrest at a pro-Palestinian campus demonstration, which has consequently cost them their eligibility to participate this semester in study abroad. I will limit myself to one point that I have yet to see another commentator raise: Among the protesters’ demands was that the school cut ties with defense contractor Raytheon Technologies. Israel’s Iron Dome system, for which Raytheon produces missile components, is a defensive system that intercepts missiles directed into Israel. It does not take lives; it saves them. That is something well worth the university’s partnership.

Linda Lissack