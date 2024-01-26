fb-pixelAmong UMass protesters’ targets: Israel’s lifesaving Iron Dome Skip to main content
LETTERS

Among UMass protesters’ targets: Israel’s lifesaving Iron Dome

Updated January 26, 2024, 1 hour ago
Police officers told student protesters at the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s Whitmore Administrative Building that they would be arrested for trespassing if they did not leave of their own accord on Oct. 25, 2023. Students staged a sit-in outside the chancellor’s office in support of Palestinians weeks after the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Re “UMass protesters fight school penalty” (Page A1, Jan. 24): There is a lot I could say in response to the article concerning three students at the University of Massachusetts Amherst who are under disciplinary probation stemming from their arrest at a pro-Palestinian campus demonstration, which has consequently cost them their eligibility to participate this semester in study abroad. I will limit myself to one point that I have yet to see another commentator raise: Among the protesters’ demands was that the school cut ties with defense contractor Raytheon Technologies. Israel’s Iron Dome system, for which Raytheon produces missile components, is a defensive system that intercepts missiles directed into Israel. It does not take lives; it saves them. That is something well worth the university’s partnership.

Linda Lissack

Marblehead

The writer is an alumna of UMass Amherst.

