US aid to Ukraine is an investment in US security

President Vladimir Putin of Russia began his barbaric invasion in February 2022, believing his forces would take Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, in a matter of days. Ukrainians from all walks of life rushed to the front lines to defend their homeland. Because of their bravery — and Congress’ quick mobilization to ensure Ukraine had the resources to defend itself — nearly two years later, Putin’s primary objective has failed. As Ukrainians enter a new phase of the war by waging a tough winter offensive and enduring relentless missile attacks, the world is watching what the United States does next.

This message is at the core of the war in Ukraine and why Americans must not become fatigued with our ongoing support.

In the fall of 2022, I met with a group of battle-hardened Ukrainian women soldiers who came to Washington to make the case for continued American aid for Ukraine’s fight for freedom in its war with Russia. When I asked if they had a message they wanted relayed to those skeptical of supporting them, one said, “Give us the weapons to fight the Russians so that you don’t have to.”

To many Americans, this probably seems like a far-off war. But what happens in Ukraine does not stay in Ukraine. It impacts the day-to-day lives of all Americans, including those of us here in New England. Putin’s illegal invasion is directly targeting American consumers. His obstruction of Ukraine’s grain exports in the Black Sea threatened a global food security crisis and caused prices to rise around the world and throughout New England. American support, in coordination with our allies, has helped ensure that Ukraine could safely restart exports, feeding the world and bringing down food costs in the United States.

When the war began, there was a spike in gas prices in the United States, and, once again in coordination with our Western partners — the European Union and the Group of Seven industrialized countries — instituted a price cap on Russian oil and gas to stabilize prices.

If the pro-democracy coalition fails to stop Putin in Ukraine, the economic cost to Americans will be far more profound — not only for our economy and the cost of food and gas, but for our collective security. If Ukraine falls, Putin won’t stop there. The sovereignty of other partners and allies will be at risk. This concern isn’t hyperbolic; it’s a threat made by the Kremlin regularly. It could lead to an attack on a NATO ally — many of which share a border with both Russia and Ukraine — and would draw the United States into direct conflict with Russian forces. Article V of the NATO charter is clear that an armed attack on one member nation is an attack on all. I don’t want to see another generation of young Americans sent off to fight in a foreign war because we failed to meet the moment.

Remarkably, since Russia’s invasion began, the United States and our allies have upheld our commitment to Ukraine’s defense by providing them with security, humanitarian, and economic assistance to prevent economic collapse. Our NATO allies and other global partners have stepped up to make significant commitments and increases to their defense spending to support Ukraine for the long haul. We must ensure that level of commitment continues.

Congress must now renew the strong bipartisan commitment we made nearly two years ago by passing an urgently needed $60 billion aid package for Ukraine. I’ve been proud to see many of my colleagues — Republicans and Democrats — come together and affirm that we must get this done. Congressional leaders from both parties have been working diligently on a compromise that we will likely see the details of in the coming days. As negotiators work to finalize details, I am hopeful that we can find an agreement that helps protect our allies, secures US borders, and responds to these challenges abrsoad.

America’s targeted assistance to Ukraine is not charity, nor is it a blank check. It is a strategic investment with oversight that bolsters US deterrence, protects democracies across Europe, and strengthens the US industrial base — including to contractors in New England.

Since the start of the war, New England defense manufacturers have stepped up to meet increased demand to expand production lines, strengthen the economy, and create good-paying jobs. New Hampshire has already received more than $200 million from supplemental funding that not only ensures our military can backfill its stocks, but also helps maintain US military readiness in the longterm.

If autocrats like Putin are allowed to dictate the futures of sovereign countries, our world will change completely. The global economy will suffer, respect for human rights and democratic values will deteriorate, and dictators everywhere — like Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Chinese President Xi Jinping — will believe they, too, can have free reign over independent nations.

Late last year, I again met with Ukrainian soldiers. One of them, Andriana, suffered a catastrophic injury that left her temporarily paralyzed. That didn’t stop her determination to rejoin her unit on the front lines. But she isn’t alone. Countless Ukrainians have died in defense of their country. They have lost their homes and seen entire cities burned to the ground. They have suffered an unimaginable toll that will be felt for generations.

Andriana reminded me of Ukraine’s motto: Freedom or Death. It doesn’t sound too different from New Hampshire’s motto: Live Free or Die. It’s a reminder that our friends in Ukraine aren’t so different from us, and their fight for life and freedom is our fight too.

Democratic US Senator Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire is a senior member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and the Senate Armed Services Committee and is chair of the Subcommittee on Europe and Regional Security Cooperation.