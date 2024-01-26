What the working class (supposedly) wants

I also found this statement of Manderson’s about the working class to be a howler: “We never condemn or commend someone based on their words or their political or religious beliefs. We understand that it is what we do that is the true measure of what a person is in life.” What about the fact that so many of them support a candidate who demonizes immigrants, openly advocates using the power of government to attack his political rivals, and — oh yes — sought to overthrow the government? I’d suggest that Manderson, as a minister, try to steer the flock away from someone who could score 7 for 7 in deadly sins.

Re “Democrats, let me (re)introduce you to the working class” (Opinion, Jan. 20): I disagree with the Rev. Nathaniel Manderson’s contention that Democrats “focus [on] identity politics” and have “ignored the working class.” Democrats’ policy priorities in recent years have included making health care affordable for all, combating climate change, building infrastructure, enacting common-sense gun policies, curbing police brutality, making higher education more affordable, and improving public health during a global pandemic, all of which benefit the working class.

Why can’t they see how hard Democrats are working for them?

Mark Hooker

Newton Highlands





It’s hard to break through right-wing messaging

It may be that many working-class people feel more “seen” and listened to by Donald Trump than by Democrats. He’s masterful at connecting with people’s gripes and grievances. But it’s the Democratic Party that actually looks out for working- and middle-class people by supporting reasonable tax policies, health care, and Social Security. Democrats, in responding to climate change, have passed legislation to safeguard communities and promote job creation for those most at risk.

Sadly, Democrats aren’t as effective at communications, and it’s a challenge to break through right-wing messaging. But, as Manderson points out, it’s critical for the Democrats to reach these people with a show of support.

Marjorie Lee

Wayland





Trump’s flock takes the Big Lie as an act of faith

I agree with the Rev. Nathaniel Manderson’s goal of reconciliation and more communication across the political divide. He may be speaking for some Trump voters but not for enough of them.

While Manderson may be an authentic Christian, I can hardly say the same for the self-proclaimed evangelicals who have adopted Donald Trump’s Big Lie as gospel truth. Despite the many court cases, recounts, and investigations to the contrary, Trump has managed to build his cult like a religion, with transcendence assured by faith in the unobserved certitude of a stolen election. It is difficult to start a conversation with those who will regard any election as illegitimate unless Trump wins. Is such idolatry the basis for authentic “people of faith”?

Perhaps Manderson can suggest a way to deprogram the victims of this scam so that they can reject false political idols and regain their authentic Christianity.

Kent Jones

Wellesley





Voters, break free of devil’s trap and seek an angel in a third party

Ronald Reagan, a former Democrat, has been credited with the quip, “I did not leave the Democratic Party; the party left me.” The Rev. Nathaniel Manderson provides current-day examples of why many working-class folks, once a strong base for traditional Democrats, will be casting votes for Donald Trump.

As the Democratic Party and President Biden in particular have drifted further left and the elite class has labeled Iowa farmers, Ohio manufacturing workers, and Massachusetts janitors as uneducated folks, Trump has hypnotized many with false and lewd rhetoric. Thus the Republican Party, controlled by far-right ideologues, has now left me.

Manderson astutely points out that people’s desire to be heard and seen is so great that the working class has fallen for the devil in the form of Trump. Could 2024 be the year we find an angel in a third party?

Don Weinbach

Frederick, Md.