Previewing the AFC and NFC championships: Road to Super Bowl goes through Baltimore and San Francisco

A closer look at the matchups in the AFC and NFC conference championship games on Sunday. The winners will meet in the Super Bowl in Las Vegas on Feb. 11.

Line: Ravens by 4; against the spread: Chiefs 12-7; Ravens 12-6.

Series record: Chiefs lead 7-5.

Chiefs player to watch: It’s not so much a single player but the entire Kansas City offensive line, and the interior in particular, that must play well on Sunday. The Chiefs could be without stalwart LG Joe Thuney after he strained his pectoral muscle in the divisional round at Buffalo. Regardless, the Chiefs need to be able to run the ball with Isiah Pacheco, and that starts with the guys up front.

Ravens player to watch: All-Pro S Kyle Hamilton has done a bit of everything for Baltimore’s defense this season, and his versatility could be crucial against everything quarterback Patrick Mahomes can do offensively for the Chiefs. Hamilton became the first player since Tyrann Mathieu in 2015 to have double-digit tackles for loss and at least four interceptions in one season.

Key matchup: Baltimore’s pass protection against Kansas City DLs Chris Jones and George Karlaftis. Houston tried to bother Lamar Jackson with lots of blitzing, but the Ravens eventually adjusted and won that game fairly easily last week.

Key injuries: For the Chiefs, Thuney (pectoral) and S Mike Edwards (concussion) missed practice this week. So did RG Trey Smith, though he had an illness and is expected to play. ... Baltimore TE Mark Andrews (ankle) hasn’t played since November, but he’s been at practice this week. CB Marlon Humphrey (calf) also practiced after missing the team’s playoff opener.

Notes: The Chiefs are playing in their sixth straight AFC title game. The only streak longer is the eight-game run by New England from the 2011-18 seasons. ... Chiefs K Harrison Butker has 140 points in the playoffs. He needs 14 to pass Gary Anderson for fifth on the NFL career list. ... The Ravens are 2-2 in the AFC title game, and this is the first time they’ll play it at home. The city of Baltimore hasn’t hosted this game since January 1971, when the Colts beat the Oakland Raiders. ... During the regular season, the Ravens won an NFL-record 10 games against teams that finished with winning records. They won those 10 by an average of 17.8 points. ... Baltimore led the league in scoring defense (16.5 points per game) and sacks (60) and tied for first in takeaways (31).

NFC: Detroit (14-5) at San Francisco (13-5)

When: Sunday, 6:30 p.m., Fox

Line: 49ers by 7; against the spread: Lions 13-6; 49ers 9-8-1.

Series record: 49ers lead 39-28-1.

Lions player to watch: Amon-Ra St. Brown. The All-Pro WR is one of Detroit’s best players. In two playoff games, he has 15 catches for 187 yards and a TD. If St. Brown has at least seven receptions against the 49ers, he will join Michael Thomas and Wes Welker as the three players in league history to have seven or more catches in their first three postseason games. In the regular season, he was tied for second in the NFL with a career-high 119 catches, third with a career-high 1,515 yards receiving, and set a career high with 10 TD catches.

49ers player to watch: QB Brock Purdy. Purdy will join Ben Roethlisberger and Mark Sanchez as the only QBs to start in a conference title game in each of his first two seasons. Purdy struggled most of the game last week when he went 23 for 39 for 252 yards, but recovered in time to lead his first game-winning drive of the season. Purdy led the NFL with a 113 passer rating in the regular season when he threw 31 TD passes and for a franchise-record 4,280 yards.

Key matchup: Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson vs. 49ers RT Colton McKivitz. Detroit’s second-year pass rusher has eight sacks in the past four games and will be a challenge for the Niners. McKivitz struggled at times against top edge rushers with his nine sacks allowed ranking tied for the fourth most in the NFL in the regular season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Key injuries: Lions G Jonah Jackson (knee) and TE Brock Wright (forearm) will miss the game after being hurt last week and return specialist and WR Kalif Raymond (knee) may be out for a third straight game. ... C Frank Ragnow is playing through a sprained knee and ankle while LB Alex Anzalone is doing the same with shoulder and rib injuries for Detroit. ... Detroit DE James Houston may return for the first time since breaking an ankle in Week 2. ... San Francisco WR Deebo Samuel injured his shoulder last week and is questionable.

Notes: San Francisco beat Detroit in coach Dan Campbell’s debut in 2021 when the Lions nearly erased a 24-point deficit in the final two minutes. ... Detroit is one of four franchises never to reach the Super Bowl. ... Jared Goff, who helped the Los Angeles Rams win the NFC title five years ago, has a chance to join Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Kurt Warner, and Craig Morton as the five QBs to lead two teams to a Super Bowl. ... The 49ers are in the NFC title game for the third straight year and fourth time in five seasons. ... The Niners’ 37 playoff wins are tied with Green Bay and New England for the most in NFGL history. ... Purdy has thrown 102 passes in the playoffs without an INT.