After building Reading boys’ lacrosse into a statewide force, coach Charlie Hardy calls it a career

As the owner of Hillside Florist in Woburn, Hardy said he’s worked around 70 hours per week on top of his role as Reading coach over the past two decades. Now his son-in-law, Chris , is slowly taking over the business and he’ll be able to go on some postponed vacations with his wife, Ann , who has been retired for five years.

On Wednesday, the Woburn resident and former UMass standout went out on top by announcing his retirement. Hardy, 74, finished with a 403-103 record and 14 Middlesex Freedom League titles.

Over 22 years, coach Charlie Hardy took Reading boys’ lacrosse from a fledgling program to a Middlesex League powerhouse, claiming state championships in 2018 and 2023.

“It’s one of the hardest decisions of my life, but it’s time,” said Hardy. “I’ve hemmed and hawed about it and it’s hard because I like coaching, and I like being around lacrosse. I still want to stay involved. I told AD [Thomas Zaya] that I want to volunteer a couple days a week and I’ll be working with my grandkids in youth clinics.”

Charlie Hardy is still the single-season assist leader at UMass, where he played more than 50 years ago. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Hardy grew up on Long Island and won a state championship in 1968 as a senior at East Meadow High. The facilitating attackman helped Nassau Community College to consecutive national championships over the next two seasons, then transferred to UMass for two All-American seasons.

He topped 60 assists in all four years of college and remains the Minutemen’s single-season record holder for assists (87).

After graduating, Hardy helped found the lacrosse program at the Dwight-Englewood School in New Jersey. He moved to Woburn in the early 1980s and became Reading coach in 2001, when the program was elevated from club to varsity status.

“It was probably the best three hours of the day for me,” said Hardy. “To get out of work and breath the fresh air, and do something I really like doing with kids that were really interested and wanted to learn, I loved it.”

On the trails

A pair of junior running stalwarts, Tam Gavenas (Phillips Andover) and Aoife Shovlin (Cambridge Rindge & Latin), were named the state’s Gatorade Boys’ and Girls’ Cross-Country Athletes of the Year, respectively, this week.

Capping a tremendous fall on the trails, the 5-foot-7-inch Gavenas legged out a third-place finish at the national Foot Locker Championships, clocking a 15:16.6 finish at Balboa Park in San Diego in early December. It was the best finish by a Massachusetts runner at nationals in 26 years.

Gavenas, who was second at the NEPSTA Championships with a personal-best time of 15:06.0, placed seventh in the Eastern States Championships at the Manhattan Invitational. He also took fourth at the Foot Locker Northeast Regional at Franklin Park in 15:07.0. He is a Barbara Landis Chase CAMD Scholar at Phillips Andover, and founded Lunar Plexi, an organization geared toward high schoolers that undertakes environmental projects inspired by distance running.

Cambridge's Aoife Shovlin wins the Division 1 girls' state championship in 2023. Andrew Burke-Stevenson/Andrew Burke-Stevenson for The Boston Globe

Shovlin, the Globe’s two-time Division 1 Athlete of the Year, won the Division 1 All-State title (18:06.29) at Devens by 23 seconds. She also won the Division 1A title (18:16.8) at Gardner Golf Course by a resounding 33 seconds and was 10th at the Foot Locker Northeast Regional, becoming the lone Massachusetts runner to qualify for nationals, where she finished 32nd. She also finished ninth in the Eastern States Championship at the Manhattan Invitational — clocking a personal-best 14:59.0 for 2.5 miles — the largest meet on the East Coast.

A member of the Rindge & Latin French Club and School Improv troupe, she has donated her time to the Charles River Clean-Up Club, as well as multiple road races.

Notables

⋅ Lou Verrochi, the founder of the boys’ and girls’ lacrosse programs at Franklin High, has been inducted into the Eastern Mass. Lacrosse Hall of Fame. Verrochi has tallied 332 wins since 1998 as the boys’ coach at Franklin, with 10 consecutive Hockomock League titles and 14 league titles overall.

⋅ The Middlesex School has tabbed Scott Woodward as head football coach. Woodward is a former assistant at Kentucky and Pittsburgh, and served as an offensive assistant at his alma mater, UMass, from 2015-2018. As a quarterback at Mahar Regional, Woodward won consecutive Division 3 state titles and earned an All-State selection . . . Former University of New Hampshire quarterback Trevor Knight is the new football coach at Dracut. Knight was the New Hampshire Gatorade Player of the Year at Nashua South and passed for the sixth-most yards (6,345) in UNH history . . . Shawn Tarpey, formerly at East Bridgewater, is the new football coach at Pembroke following the retirement of Stephen Aborn.

⋅ Former Winchester basketball star Brian Keefe has been named interim head coach of the Washington Wizards, replacing Wes Unseld Jr. Keefe graduated in 1993 as Winchester’s all-time leading scorer with 1,163 points, a record that stood until 2018. The 6-4 guard played at UC Irvine and UNLV, then coached at Bryant from 2001-2005 before embarking on a long career as an assistant coach for several NBA teams.

▪ RIP to Ralph White, the revered longtime baseball coach at Walpole High and American Legion Post 104, who died Friday morning at 92. As a US Marine in the Korean War, he received a Bronze Star and Purple Heart. He continued in public service as a corrections officer, and after being forced to retire at age 37 because of an on-the-job shooting, together with other retirees, founded the Mass Retirees in 1968, serving as association president until 2013.

Craig Larson of the Globe staff contributed.