With the Falcons job off the board, it appears Bill Belichick is not a wanted man in the NFL

“It will be difficult to see him in a cutoff hoodie on the sideline,” Kraft said, “but I will always wish him continued success, except when he’s playing our beloved Patriots.”

When Robert Kraft sent Bill Belichick off from Foxborough two weeks ago, Kraft expressed gratitude for all of Belichick’s accomplishments and wished him well at his next coaching stop.

Belichick has been on an NFL sideline for the last 49 years, and it seems almost unfathomable that a coach of his stature wouldn’t make it to Year 50. But that’s the reality staring at Belichick after the Falcons decided Thursday night to hire Raheem Morris as their coach.

The Patriots no longer wanted Belichick after 24 years. The Falcons decided they didn’t want him. The Chargers, Raiders, Panthers, and Titans hired coaches without asking Belichick for an interview. The Commanders and Seahawks haven’t shown interest.

As unbelievable as it may seem, that dreadful loss to the Jets in the snow is increasingly looking like the last time we will see Belichick on the sideline. His pursuit of Don Shula’s wins record may finish 14 short, at 333.

It’s possible, though unlikely, that another head coaching job could pop open this offseason. The Bills, Buccaneers, and Giants may not be totally settled. Andy Reid may decide to retire in Kansas City.

But there is no guarantee that Belichick would be a candidate for those jobs, either.

If Belichick can’t get a job this offseason at 71 years old, it’s hard to see how a year older and a year away from coaching will help him get a job next year.

Belichick turns 72 in April, and we don’t know for certain if his age is holding him back on the market. It could be his salary demands. Or his 80-90 record (including playoffs) without Tom Brady, including this season’s 4-13. Or his desire for roster control. We don’t know how much power Belichick was asking for, but Falcons owner Arthur Blank on Thursday announced a new hierarchy in which the coach and general manager report directly to him.

Belichick’s age, though, couldn’t have helped. Today’s NFL is truly No Country for Old Men. Pete Carroll, 72, also learned that lesson this month when the Seahawks fired him.

Hiring a coach in his 70s, even a coach as accomplished as Belichick, isn’t an easy sell. How do you convince the fans, and the team, that a soon-to-be 72-year-old coach is a long-term solution? The oldest head coach in NFL history was 73-year-old Romeo Crennel, and he was just a fill-in for the Texans after Bill O’Brien got fired.

NFL owners increasingly want coaches who can connect with their players. That means going young. Of the six head coaches hired this year, two are under 40 (Jerod Mayo, Brian Callahan), and three are between 42 and 47 (Dave Canales, Antonio Pierce, Morris). Only one hire has been on the older side, 60-year-old Jim Harbaugh, who just came from the college ranks.

NFL owners want offensive whiz kids such as Callahan, Canales, and 36-year-old Bobby Slowik, who had five interviews this cycle. And owners are finally looking for Black candidates in a league that is 70 percent Black. Three of the six hires this year are young-ish, Black coaches — Pierce, Morris, and Mayo.

None of those trends work in Belichick’s favor.

The NFL has always been ageist, even for superstar quarterbacks. NFL teams weren’t exactly knocking down Brady’s door in 2020 when he was a 42-year-old free agent. He ended up in Tampa Bay because that was the one team willing to roll out the red carpet for him.

It ended up being one of the best signings in NFL history, as Brady turned a sad-sack Buccaneers team into Super Bowl champions and played at a high level for three seasons, until age 45. But the Buccaneers only got Brady because the Patriots, 49ers, Titans, and Raiders didn’t want him.

“One of the teams, and they weren’t interested at the very end, I was thinking, ‘You’re sticking with that [expletive]?’ ” Brady later said.

Signing with Tampa Bay worked out in Tom Brady's favor, despite the Buccaneers being the only team that wanted him. Gary McCullough/Associated Press

Now, seemingly, it’s Belichick’s turn to get smacked with reality. Belichick may show up to NFL events with Super Bowl rings on eight of 10 fingers, but today’s teams don’t seem to want a gruff, dour, soon-to-be 72-year-old coach.

The Falcons were the only team to express interest in Belichick, as far as anyone knows. And it initially looked promising. He had two meetings with Blank and top team brass, and at one point was thought to be the favorite. But something turned after their second meeting, which took place a week ago Friday. The Falcons continued with their interview process, and Belichick headed home to Nantucket.

Now he’s off the Falcons’ wish list. And he doesn’t seem to be on any team’s list.

Belichick should still have opportunities to remain in the NFL. He could be an overseer in a front office, like his friend Bill Parcells was for the Dolphins from 2008-10. Belichick can consult for teams. He can be a roving motivational speaker. He could also try his hand at TV, or special projects at NFL Films. Belichick was excellent on the NFL 100 series and displayed some personality on ESPN’s “College GameDay” in December. Belichick would be the best analyst in the business if he committed to giving real insight and honest opinions.

But not getting the Falcons job may have been the dagger in his coaching career.

Six Super Bowl rings as a head coach just don’t go as far as they used to. Father Time remains undefeated.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.