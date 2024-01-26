Boston College men’s hockey wins clash of titans, toppling top-ranked Boston University

He had also started three games for Team USA in the World Junior Championship in Sweden, helping to bring gold back to American soil in January.

The Canadiens’ 2023 third-round pick has posted an impressive resume while manning the net for the Eagles. The Melbourne, Fla., native entered Friday night’s showdown with No. 1 Boston University as an iron man of sorts, having started all 21 games and posting a 16-4-1 record with a 2.27 goals against average and a .922 save percentage.

When you think of the highly talented freshman class for the Boston College men’s hockey team, goalie Jacob Fowler might not be the first name that comes to mind.

With his Eagles leading the Terriers, 2-0, in the third, he appeared poised to record his first collegiate shutout, until Westwood native Jack Hughes, skating for BU this season after two years at Northeastern, scored at 13:23 of the third to halve the deficit to 2-1 and give most of the sold-out crowd of 7,884 at Conte Forum a sense of unease.

The Terriers have shown throughout the season that they have been capable of such comebacks, having rallied from a third-period, 2-0 deficit against defending champion Quinnipiac for a 3-2 win in November.

But after BU pulled goalie Mathieu Caron for an extra skater with just over two minutes remaining, BC put the game away with a pair of empty-net goals from Cutter Gauthier and Andre Gasseau for a 4-1 win over their crosstown rivals. Fowler added another checkmark on his resume, recording 26 saves to get the win in his first appearance against the Terriers.

After a scoreless first, BC took a 2-0 lead into the third period on goals by freshmen Ryan Leonard and Gabe Perrault.

The Eagles struck first at 3:34 of the second when Leonard’s wrister from the right circle beat Caron glove side. Drew Fortescue sent the puck across ice to Eamon Powell, who fed the Amherst native for his 13th goal of the season.

Luke Tuch almost had the equalizer for the Terriers just more than 11 minutes in when he sent a shot whizzing past Fowler, but the puck clanged off the crossbar.

The Eagles added another at 17:15, Perrault taking a nice cross-ice feed from Will Smith and beating Caron top shelf. Perrault extended his point streak to eight games, and has recorded at least one point in 19 of his last 20 games. His 35 points are the most in Hockey East, and the most among NCAA freshmen. With the assist, Smith has a point in 19 of his 22 games played.

The Eagles held a 25-21 edge in shots after 40 minutes.

BU got the first power play of the game when former Terrier Jamie Armstrong was whistled for a cross check at 5:52 of the first period. The Eagles were able to kill it off, with BU’s best chance coming when Lane Hutson fed Macklin Celebrini for a one-timer from the dot, but Fowler made the save, then knocked the loose rebound out of harm’s way.

BC’s first opportunity to get on the board happened when Oskar Jellvik sent the puck to the front of the net, where Gauthier redirected it on net, but Caron made the stop for BU.

The Eagles got their first power play at 13:29 after Sam Stevens went off for hooking. Gauthier had another bid denied, this time a slap shot from the dot that Caron saved. Another bid actually snuck past Caron, but the puck died on the goal line and never crossed, and the game remained scoreless through the first period.

BC took the ice wearing new gold alternate jerseys that served as a nod to different eras of Boston College hockey. The eagle on the front was the same logo BC wore when coach Greg Brown skated for the Eagles from 1986-90. BU was in its traditional road red uniform.

The sold-out crowd was already fired up when Bruins’ national anthem singer Todd Angilly sang the “Star Spangled Banner” after the starting lineups were announced.

Both teams entered the matchup with 16-4-1 records, but the Terriers held a 6-point edge in the Hockey East play at 11-1-1. BC’s 9-3-1 mark was good for second. It was the 292nd meeting between the teams, with BU entering the game leading the series, 139-131-21.

Follow Andrew Mahoney @GlobeMahoney.