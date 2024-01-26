Bruins may have been boxed in by officiating but found a way to win

Referees Jake Brenk and Brandon Schrader handed the Senators six power plays, while the Bruins were awarded just one.

The Bruins hightailed it out of Ontario with their 30th win Thursday night (3-2 in overtime) but it might have felt like they earned their 31st, too. In addition to battling the Senators, they had to deal with some suspect officiating.

So much for Canada being “The Friendly Giant.”

Not including matching penalties, Boston skaters spent 10:44 in the penalty box. The Senators? Three seconds (thanks to David Pastrnak’s quick strike).

Players and coaches normally are hesitant to criticize calls on the record, but judging by body language — and some lip reading — it was obvious the disparity didn’t sit well with the visiting team.

They had solid arguments.

Other than Pastrnak’s hooking call in the second period — he bolted right to the box — the other five Boston penalties were of the ticky-tack variety.

To wit:

Pastrnak was called for tripping Brady Tkachuk (incidental contact at center ice away from the play); Charlie Coyle was bagged for tripping Tim Stutzle (Stutzle appeared to flop); Brad Marchand was sent off for holding the stick (the captain was headed to the bench when Artem Zub engaged, possibly trying to cause a too-many-men infraction); Trent Frederic was whistled for tripping Parker Kelly (again, incidental contact); and Parker Wotherspoon was hit for cross-checking Kelly (a case could be made that it was more of a routine shove).

The Senators struck for goals on their final two power plays (Thomas Chabot and Vladimir Tarasenko) to erase a 2-0 deficit and force overtime.

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery acknowledged it was “one-sided” but was careful to avoid any complaints. It was clear by the coach’s in-game expressions and gestures, however, that he was boiling beneath the surface.

Having to kill so many penalty minutes can wreak havoc on line combinations and defensive pairings. It also can take minutes away from those who don’t play in shorthanded situations.

“Well, it’s tough to get certain guys out there if they don’t penalty kill,” said Montgomery. “A guy like Pasta probably had his all-time low minutes played tonight [17:46], and that’s what happens when you’ve got to kill that many penalties.”

Captain Marchand and his lieutenant, Pastrnak, spent time pleading with the men in the stripes, but it did no good.

Marchand took matters into his own hands in overtime, ending it with his 24th goal.

“We had a lot of adversity tonight, so I liked the way that we responded to that,” said Marchand. “We didn’t give up when they came back and so it’s a good win. There’s definitely some things that we need to do better and some areas where we weren’t great, but it’s a good win for us.”

Legendary company

Marchand continued his rise through the franchise record books, scoring his 396th career goal — fifth-most by a Bruin.

Only Johnny Bucyk (545), Phil Esposito (459), Patrice Bergeron (427), and Rick Middleton (402) are ahead of him.

“I try not to think too much about it, but it is special,” said Marchand, whom Montgomery called “the epitome of hard work” after his OT winner. “I never thought that my career would come this far and some of the things that have gone on would’ve happened.

“I’ve been extremely fortunate and very lucky to be part of a group that’s had a lot of success and a lot of phenomenal guys to learn from. And that starts with previous generations.”

When modern players start reaching milestones, they’re often moving past players they’ve only heard or read about. Marchand considers himself fortunate to have relationships with many of the Bruins legends, including Bergeron, whom he counts as one of his closest friends.

“I grew up idolizing them and idolizing the way, as I’ve gotten to know them, the way that they carry the legacy that they’ve left, how important it’s for them to continue to be part of the organization and try to give back and teach the young guys,” he said.

“And just some of the conversations I’ve had with some of those guys speaks volumes to who they are as people and just what makes them good leaders and great players. And you can see the competitive edge that they have when you speak to them, and they speak about the way they played and their experiences.”

To reach milestones during the Bruins Centennial celebration, when so many of the faces of the franchise have been around, has been special for Marchand.

“To be able to sit there and talk with these guys and see the names on the list, and I obviously coming in here, all those guys and you see what they’ve done and what they’ve left behind and you don’t ever imagine yourself when you walk into an organization like this being in those conversations or on those lists,” he said.

“And so yeah, it is special to see, but again, it’s just because I’ve been, when you’re fortunate enough to be part of great teams and an organization this long, you just kind of happened to fall in there.”

Doing his part

Defenseman Derek Forbort, who is still rounding into game shape after missing time with a nagging groin injury, led the Bruins in blocked shots (4) and hits (4) against the Senators ... Brandon Carlo was a plus-1 and leads the team at plus-21 on the season ... Frederic (plus-16) is tops among Boston’s forwards ... The Bruins play at Philadelphia Saturday (12:30 p.m.) before scattering for the All-Star break.

