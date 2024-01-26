In clash of Division 4 contenders, rest was the right road for Bourne boys’ basketball in win at Wareham

The Canalmen went into Wareham and came away with a 71-61 victory over their former South Coast Conference rivals in a matchup between the top two teams in the MIAA Division 4 Power Rankings.

WAREHAM — A day off the court following its first loss, the Bourne boys’ basketball team followed up with what coach Scott Ashworth thought was their best practice of the season.

Bourne (12-1), which lost, 56-52, at Old Rochester Tuesday, had four players with at least 16 points, led by 19 points and 14 rebounds from junior Mike Dankert.

“For our lineup, we don’t have a super deep bench, so to get a day off and regain our legs was really important,” said Dankert.

The defending state champion Vikings have regularly run teams off the floor, but they were not able to Friday night.

“They were really physical with us, hit the boards really hard and had a lot of second-chance points,” said Wareham coach Steve Faniel.

“I thought we were the deeper team — they only played six guys — but they never wore down. They kept running, kept trying to get out on the break and we didn’t necessarily get back on defense great. It wasn’t our best effort doing that and it wasn’t our best effort on the boards.”

Wareham’s Ajay Lopes led all scorers with 29 points, but he was the only one in double figures. Jayce Travers adding seven points off the bench for the Vikings, who are playing an independent schedule following the school’s decision to leave the SCC for the Mayflower Athletic Conference.

Entering the fourth quarter tied 47-47, Bourne used an 11-0 run early to take the lead for good at 58-50 with 4:27 to play.

Nate Reynolds (16 points, 11 rebounds) started the run with a couple buckets in the lane. Leo Andrade, who scored 10 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter, followed by adjusting a jumper in flight. Dankert capped it off by following up his own missed jumper by scoring off the rebound and then added a three-point play.

Lopes helped the Vikings (11-3) pull to within 62-59 with 2:02 left, scoring off an offensive rebound, but Dankert buried a jumper off a pass from Dominic Quelle (17 points) with the shot clock winding down. The Canalmen were 7 for 8 from the free-throw line in the final 65 seconds to secure the victory.

“I thought we played great as a group,” said Ashworth. “Quinn (Moriarty), I don’t know how much of his stuff is going to show up in the scorebook, but I thought Quinn was great. Defensively, a couple big rebounds, offensive rebounds sneaking in. That was a total team effort.”

While Moriarty did not score, he might have had the play of the night with a behind the back pass to Dankert late in the first half for a bucket to help Bourne to a 33-30 halftime lead.



