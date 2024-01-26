Depth. Pressure. Pace. No. 4 Medfield girls’ basketball shoots past Tri-Valley rival Dover-Sherborn

“It’s always great to rely on our teammates,” sophomore Izzy Kittredge said. “Everyone contributes.”

The Warriors consistently lean on their balance, ball pressure, and discipline to overwhelm opponents and play at their own pace. Those traits were on display Friday, as the Medfield girls’ basketball team earned a 62-46 Tri-Valley League home win over a tough Dover-Sherborn team.

MEDFIELD — The cast of characters changes slightly each year, but Medfield’s mentality never fluctuates.

The fourth-ranked Warriors (12-1), currently slotted first in the Division 2 power rankings, won their ninth-straight game.

Freshman sniper Naya Annigeri led the way with 18 points, 9 steals, and 7 rebounds. Kittredge added 18 points and eight rebounds, cerebral sophomore Tess Baacke chipped in 12 and seven boards, and Mary Palladino, Annie Stanton, and Sadie Cumming were a few of many other contributors.

Advertisement

“We’re a deep team,” Medfield coach Mark Nickerson said. “That’s our biggest strength, really. We have players coming off the bench that are adding a lot.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Senior 3-point specialist Erica Hills paced the No. 19 Raiders (10-3) with 19 points. Junior Elliana Scalabrine contributed 16, and senior Avery O’Connell added seven.

The sharpshooting Warriors built an 18-9 edge through one, as Annigeri, Kittredge, and Baacke came out firing. Medfield pressured the ball and turned defense into offense, keeping the Raiders out of rhythm early.

“We all communicated really well,” Annigeri said, “so we all knew where we were on the court and what to do.”

Dover-Sherborn responded, starting the second quarter on a 9-2 flurry to slice the deficit to two. Hills and Scalabrine each hit 3-pointers, and Amari Hughes and O’Connell provided steady hustle.

Baacke helped Medfield take a 29-22 edge into halftime, then the Warriors extended the margin to 45-30 through three and cruised from there.

“They run a great press, and they’ve got some shooters,” Dover-Sherborn coach Kanee Chlebda said. “When shooters hit, that sort of is the game, right? But our girls played well, and I think it’s only going to help us in terms of getting ready for the tournament.”

Advertisement

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.