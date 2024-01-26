EMass wrestling: No. 1 on Haverhill’s victory list, Brent Nicolosi headlines Athletes of the Week

Alex Greene Barrios, Boston Latin — The senior 132-pounder earned his 100th win Wednesday, as the Wolfpack took down Dual County League rival Wayland, 44-21, to earn their first outright conference title.

Ethan Harris, Taunton — One of seven to take the top step for the Tigers at the Cape Cod Invitational, the 190-pound senior contributed to a team title and broke the program record for wins — previously 123 — along the way.

Robby Lyons, Milford — The senior 126-pounder joined teammates Aidan Baum and Mikey Boulanger in the 100-win club with an undefeated showing at a quad meet Saturday.

Mike Morris, Haverhill — The junior earned a dominant technical fall over Methuen’s Dom Gangi, showing he can be one of the best 113-pounders in the state. He also won a championship at the Timberlane Invitational.

Brent Nicolosi, Haverhill — Pinning all four of his opponents, the 165-pounder was one of four champions as the Hillies won the Timberlane Invitational. With his 178th victory, he passed his brother, Jake, to become the program’s winningest wrestler.

Matt Patterson, Middleborough — Yet another school record-breaker, the 132-pounder did it as a sophomore. His 119th win at the Cohasset Invitational, where he won a title, made him the program’s greatest winner.

Mike Whalen, Natick — The sophomore came up big in the decisive match with a 10-1 major decision to clinch the Redhawks’ 41-33 nonleague win over Andover at the Natick Super Duals.

