A dominant Foxborough girls’ basketball team found itself digging deep to hold off Oliver Ames

“We knew they were going to be a tough team to play against,” Foxborough senior captain Camryn Collins said. “It’s a high-stakes game, highly-anticipated, high-energy game, so I think we just had to readjust constantly.”

Foxborough captured a 59-49 victory at home against eighth-ranked Oliver Ames on Friday. But the Warriors weren’t satisfied as the rival Tigers didn’t go away quietly in the Hockomock League clash.

FOXBOROUGH — Foxborough girls’ basketball coach Lisa Downs says her team is up to about 15 different plays she can run in a given game. The pace at which she cycles through sets at a rapid pace is one example of the standard the top-ranked, reigning state champion Warriors set for themselves.

Advertisement

Foxborough’s Kailey Sullivan (left) finished with 15 points. Gretchen Ertl

Foxborough (12-1) built its cushion in the first quarter, storming out to a 16-3 lead in the first four minutes of play. The Warriors swiped two inbounds passes on Oliver Ames’s first three possessions and received a trio of 3-pointers from Ava Hill to pad the lead to 23-7 after one quarter.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

The Tigers (9-3) settled into a rhythm during the second quarter, matching Foxborough, 10-10, with Kamryn Derba’s long-range marksmanship helping her team keep pace. They slowly inched closer in the second half by stretching the floor in transition. The Warriors’ aggressive pressure and athleticism helps them wreak havoc in the backcourt, but it can also leave them vulnerable to fast breaks.

“We need to make sure that we’re getting back first and then finding our man,” Downs said. “We didn’t do that quite as well as I would have liked.”

Foxborough’s Ava Hill (left) and Oliver Ames’ Avery Gamble battle for a loose ball. Gretchen Ertl

Oliver Ames twice lowered the deficit to single digits. Derba (15 points) canned the fourth of her five 3-pointers to get the Tigers as close as 50-44 midway through the fourth quarter. But the Warriors battled on the glass and made enough defensive stops to prevail.

Advertisement

“There’s too many games that we’re able to just rely on our athleticism and our overall basketball abilities. But tonight, we had to really dig in a little bit more, and things didn’t always go our way,” Downs said. “That’s what I was happy with, is that it seemed like when the wheels were coming off a little bit, they were able to readjust.”

Collins, a Globe Super Team guard and Rider commit, led all scorers with 23 points. She stepped up her driving intensity in the second half with tough finishes through contact. Junior Kailey Sullivan, also an All-Scholastic guard, collected 15 points.

Foxborough’s Camryn Collins (right), a Rider commit, scored a game-high 23 points. Gretchen Ertl

The Warriors won the Division 2 title last year and are now in a loaded Division 3. They’re second in the latest MIAA power rankings update, have lost only to Pennsylvania-based Cathedral Prep, and have beaten every in-state team by double digits.

Still, they expect greatness, and should get a boost with standout junior center Addie Ruter on track to return from injury next week.

“This was definitely a check-in,” Collins said. “There’s a bunch of little things we’ve got to work on, but we’re happy with the win.”

Oliver Ames’ Sarah Hilliard (right) drives past Foxborough’s Isabelle Chamberlain. Gretchen Ertl





Ethan Fuller can be reached at ethan.fuller@globe.com.