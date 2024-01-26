‘We are here. We exist.’ Girls’ wrestling’s growth on display in rare dual meet between Lowell and Boston City Schools.

But on Friday, in a match between Martinez’s Lowell squad and a co-op team of Boston City Schools “All-Stars,” she found herself locked in a tight battle. By the second round, she found her footing, won by fall, and completing Lowell’s 24-21 comeback from down 21-6 with a third-straight pin.

“It’s amazing when you walk in and see those other 15 girls,” Martinez said. “You want to have that want, that need to win. That primal urge to win. Your teammates banging on the hardwood floors, when the ref is counting off back points, that’s what makes you put that extra five percent in.”

With Martinez, junior Amada Moundele, and freshman Gigi Zayas, the Red Raiders, who repeated at the Senators tournament, are strong through the heavier weights. Moundele, the first of the current group to join the Lowell team, got the comeback started.

“All I can say is it’s amazing seeing how much growth we had in so little time,” Moundele said. “Being a freshman, I thought ‘I need another girl with me. I want to make a girls’ team at Lowell High.’ ”

Sophomore Saphira Sao put Lowell’s first points on the board with a pin, but Boston roared back. Back-to-back-to-back pins from Latin Academy sophomore Ai My Nguyen, Excel sophomore Safiyyah Haddi, and LA senior Anjue Liang opened up a big lead. Malden/Everett sophomore Audrey Nguyen added a 4-2 decision in double overtime that electrified the team.

“I like the fact that this introduced the idea to a lot more communities, more programs, so everyone gets that team experience,” Excel coach Brad Lewis said. “They got to cheer each other on, support each other, make jokes with each other, coach each other up, and get to enjoy that together as one community.”

“It was awesome,” Logan said. “I feel proud that we have almost a full girls’ team. I’m proud that we’re able to take on several different teams and get the job done with a true Lowell team.

“I feel like we’re trendsetters in Massachusetts and all of New England.”

Lowell coach Nick Logan credits junior Rattai Ouen, a new wrestler, with avoiding pin points against Audrey Nguyen, which helped put the Red Raiders in position to win.

Ouen allowing three points rather than a pin set up Martinez’s defining moment by pinning Josiah Quincy junior Essence Tucker.

“I felt honored. I felt very grateful,” said Martinez. “I have wrestling friends from Carolina, from Florida who could only dream of this experience. To be one of the first to ever happen, especially in New England means a lot to the culture as well.”

Added Moundele: “I just want people to know that girls’ wrestling exists. We are here. We exist. Support us.”

