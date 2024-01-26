A Dear John (Henry) letter to the Red Sox owner, and other thoughts

It’s been a long time since we’ve spoken. I hope you are well. Like all who follow the Red Sox closely, I also hope you still love owning this team and value the lifelong loyalty of a fan base that considers the Red Sox something of a public trust.

I know you’re busy expanding the portfolio of Fenway Sports Group, but by now you must have noticed that many of your fans are angry with the way the team is being run. They feel you and your people haven’t done a great job explaining the year-to-year plan for the ball club.

Advertisement

You and your group have been great owners since taking over in 2002. You’ve made the ballpark better and brighter and you’ve delivered four World Series championships, breaking an 86-year drought and giving the Red Sox more rings than any other major league team in this century.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

That said, the team has been on the decline, and your messaging has been confusing and less than forthcoming in recent years. Your group told us that the Mookie Betts trade was “a baseball trade,” but it clearly was not.

Last spring, after Winter Weekend, you told the Boston Sports Journal, “There’s been a false narrative that we somehow stopped spending — completely unsupported by the facts — that we no longer sign free agents, that we are uninterested in or incapable of winning despite our track record.”

That was a year ago, and the Sox did in fact sign Lucas Giolito this winter, but it’s been largely quiet on the big-name free agent front under new chief baseball officer Craig Breslow.

Team chairman Tom Werner, CEO Sam Kennedy, and Breslow appeared at your fan event in Springfield last weekend, and Kennedy acknowledged that the team’s payroll probably would drop again this season, while Werner said, “We spend a lot of time talking about the experience at Fenway. We think our record is probably the most important thing, but there are other things that make going to Fenway a special place.”

Advertisement

This is where the message gets mixed, and it’s making many longtime loyal fans angry. Kennedy is admitting that payroll is going to be cut while Werner is selling “the Fenway experience” instead of a winning ball club.

Nonsense. Real fans want more wins, less “Sweet Caroline.”

No one is expecting you guys to do what the Dodgers did (although you certainly could, and that would be nice). Fans want to believe in your next generation of talented position players (guys who have barely tasted Double A, none of whom are pitchers). But they are wondering about your pitching and defense.

It feels like we are in for more of the same — three last-place finishes in four years — and it’s a lot to ask for Red Sox Nation to believe that better coaching is going to make for a better pitching staff and better team defense.

It would not take much to get the fans back on your side. Jordan Montgomery or Blake Snell might do the trick. Maybe slash some ticket prices or make NESN more affordable and accessible. It also would be great to hear from you now and then. Fans like knowing that their owner cares about the team. Bob Kraft — whose team is struggling much like yours — recently gave us a good demonstration of this.

Advertisement

Back in 2008 (before you bought the Globe), when you were basking in two championships over four seasons, you told me, “If you could afford it, would you own a major league baseball team? I can’t imagine anything more fun. You get up in the morning, you know that what you do is going to affect people, impact people. You don’t always like every day … but it just gives you juice.”

The headline over that Globe story was “For Sox owner Henry, the joy comes daily.”

Your fans want to see that you’re still that guy — a guy who loves baseball and loves owning the Red Sox.

See you in Fort Myers.

▪ Quiz: Name six former Bruins who later coached the team for at least one full season after 1980 (answer below).

▪ Just saw a Patriots in-house promotional video for “The Super Sequel,” a podcast about the 2003 team winning a second Super Bowl. The podcast drops Monday, and the promotional video is one minute and 20 seconds, featuring Tom Brady, Tedy Bruschi, Adam Vinatieri, and the obligatory shot of Bob Kraft hugging Myra and Jonathan while confetti falls.

Guess who is not in this video: Bill Belichick.

Evidently the 2003 Patriots had no coach. Boo. Pathetic. This is the type of Kremlinesque erasure that makes Kraft look petty and pathetic. The Red Sox did it to Larry Lucchino. Kraft has done it to Bill Parcells. Now Belichick evidently is being scrubbed from the walls of Gillette.

Advertisement

▪ Speaking of Jonathan, it’s time for the Patriots to stop fooling around and tell us exactly what he does for the football operation. Hiding behind corrugated cardboard while firing Hall of Fame coaches and running the team from behind a curtain is no way to go through life. It’s power without accountability, and fans deserve to know who’s in charge of their team.

▪ I spoke with Kennedy, thinking he might want to clean up his phrasing from his Winter Weekend interview with WEEI in which he stated, “If you think for one second that we aren’t passionate, committed, dedicated to the Boston Red Sox, you’re wrong, you’re a liar, and I’ll correct you on it, because it’s total BS.”

“My choice of words probably wasn’t entirely appropriate,” Kennedy told me Tuesday. “It represented my frustration with the notion of anyone questioning our commitment and desire to be competitive. I shouldn’t have used words that don’t correctly reflect how we feel about the privilege of owning this franchise.”

▪ While we’re on the topic of Winter Weekend in Springfield, does anyone think maybe this event is not a great idea anymore? In every video/audio clip I see, the Red Sox brass looks and sounds like they’re sitting on the set of the Jerry Springer show. I’m glad they don’t hand out tomatoes at the door. The only thing missing this year was a Sam Kennedy dunk tank.

Advertisement

▪ The Lions are one win from getting to the Super Bowl. Detroit is one of only four NFL franchises to never play in the big game. The others are the Jaguars, Texans, and Browns. Keeping in mind that the original Browns are today’s Baltimore Ravens, Detroit is many decades older than the other three teams that have never made it.

Is this the year the Lions can celebrate a Super Bowl berth? Jose Juarez/Associated Press

▪ The Ravens host the AFC Championship game for the first time this weekend. The game will be played a week after the 215th birthday of Boston-born Edgar Allan Poe, the author and poet who inspired the team’s name. Poe’s great nephew, also Edgar Allan Poe, was an All-American quarterback for Princeton in 1889 and never once thought about entering the transfer portal. Young Poe went on to become attorney general of Maryland and died at the age of 90 in 1961.

▪ It’s hard not to like Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson when he wraps a sideline interview with ESPN’s Lisa Salters with, “Appreciate you, Miss Lisa.”

▪ The last time the city of Baltimore hosted an AFC Championship game was in January 1971 when the Colts beat the Raiders to move on to Super Bowl V, where they beat the Cowboys on a field goal in the closing seconds.

▪ The New York Post reported that Travis Kelce stands to make more cash at the Super Bowl if his Chiefs lose to Baltimore Sunday. Deep-pocketed brands are prepared to throw fistfuls of cash at Mr. Swift if he is available for appearances in Las Vegas, but his availability will be limited if the Chiefs advance to the big game.

Meanwhile, Tony Romo keeps saying things that indicate Kelce and Taylor Swift are already married. Romo called Jason Kelce Swift’s “brother-in-law” during the Chiefs-Bills classic last weekend.

▪ Janine Talley, wife of former Bills linebacker Darryl Talley, was sitting in front of Scott Norwood’s wife when Bills kicker Tyler Bass went wide right at the end of the loss to Kansas City and wrote on X, “I reached my hand behind myself and held hers. I felt the pain she felt when he missed. I know that feeling forever.”

Darryl Talley was with the Bills when Norwood missed his kick against the Giants in Super Bowl XXV.

Buffalo kicker Scott Norwood couldn't convert in Super Bowl XXV, and the Bills got a haunting reminder of that disappointment when they lost to the Chiefs in this year's playiffs. AP/Associated Press

▪ The Bucks fired rookie head coach Adrian Griffin after only 43 games. Yikes. Reminds me a little of the Orioles firing Cal Ripken Sr. six games into his second season as skipper in 1988.

▪ Former Dodgers first baseman and NL MVP Steve Garvey is running as a Republican for the US Senate in California.

▪ Fear not, Billy Wagner fans. Wagner (five votes short, 73.8 percent of 75 percent needed) has one more year on the Hall of Fame ballot and will sail into Cooperstown a year from now.

▪ Gary Sheffield got close to Hall of Fame election but fell short (63.9 percent). Manny Ramirez and Alex Rodríguez were nowhere close. David Ortiz should be forever grateful for the presidential pardon he received from commissioner Rob Manfred.

▪ The Mets are retiring Doc Gooden’s No. 16 and Darryl Strawberry’s No. 18 this season, Gooden in April, Strawberry in June.

▪ The Yankees go into 2024 with a string of 32 consecutive winning seasons. The Dodgers rank second with a current streak of 13.

▪ Next Wednesday, Jan. 31, is the birthday of Jackie Robinson (1919), Ernie Banks (1931), and Nolan Ryan (1947).

▪ Another Cooperstown name mashup: Whitey Ford Frick.

▪ Love seeing 10,633 turn out at the Garden for the Women’s Beanpot final, a 2-1 Northeastern overtime victory over BU. It’s the largest crowd to watch a women’s hockey game in New England.

A happy group of Huskies carried off the Women's Beanpot on TD Garden ice. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

▪ RIP Sports Illustrated. There are no words. Only dozens of memorable covers, plastered on the walls of my workspace since 1968.

▪ Catholic Memorial, forever Boston high school basketball royalty, will retire the numbers of Fran Costello and Billy Raynor Feb. 2.

▪ Heartfelt prayers to Herald Patriots beat reporter Doug Kyed and his wife, Jen, who lost their 2-year-old daughter, Hallie, to acute myeloid leukemia Sunday. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Jimmy Fund, which will be tripled through Feb. 29. If you’d like to help the Kyed family, please visit gofund.me/3c30b847.

▪ Quiz answer: Gerry Cheevers, Butch Goring, Terry O’Reilly, Mike Milbury, Steve Kasper, Mike Sullivan.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him @dan_shaughnessy.