‘The difference is Kristaps.’ How Porzingis is helping the Celtics offense solve so much.

“The difference is Kristaps. He got off to a hot start,” Brown said. “So, kind of the way they guarded us [in the past], Kristaps kind of opened things up a little bit with his shot-making ability with some of their switches and stuff like that. It just allowed everything else to just snowball.”

But Brown said Miami’s scheme remained similar to the one used in last season’s conference finals, when the Celtics failed to score more than 116 points in any of the seven games and lost the series.

MIAMI — After the Celtics demolished the Heat on Thursday , 143-110, Jaylen Brown was asked how they had carved up a team known for its tricky and detailed defenses.

Advertisement

Brown was referring to 7-foot-3-inch center Kristaps Porzingis, whose Wizards did not even qualify for the playoffs last season. He has been a boon to Boston this year.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

At the start of training camp, the Celtics made it clear there would be an adjustment period while figuring out how to best deploy Porzingis’s unusual skills on a team that had become so accustomed to simply following the leads of Brown and Jayson Tatum. But there was plenty of time.

And with just over half of the season complete, coach Joe Mazzulla’s vision continues to come into focus.

“There’s going to be times where a guy is heavily involved, and times where we’re going to have to watch him go to work, or watch him create for us,” Mazzulla said. “[We] had a lot of moments where it was like, ‘This guy can make my life easier.’ On both ends of the floor we’ve had that.

“So [against Miami] and in the last five games, we’ve seen different coverages on Kristaps, different matchups. And I think we noticed them quicker, and we built a level of trust among the guys.”

Advertisement

For months, Mazzulla has preached about the importance of swiftly recognizing an opponent’s coverage. There are just 24 seconds on the shot clock, and usually about 18 when the ball crosses midcourt. So confusion and uncertainty when figuring out how and where to attack can send a possession sideways.

The Heat are not very big, with the 6-9 but very athletic Bam Adebayo at center. But they find ways, such as unfurling zone defenses that perplexed the Celtics during last season’s playoffs, or switching smaller players onto bigger ones in man-to-man sets and counting on help.

But Porzingis showed Thursday that he is capable of smothering most approaches.

“[Miami] did all kinds of different stuff,” he said. “And I think they had trouble stopping whatever. Whatever they were trying to do, we had an answer for that. And I think that’s what I can add to this team.

“When they want to switch, we took advantage of that. And I was able to kick out whenever they doubled or there was help coming, and we got open shots out of those situations.”

Just one minute into the game, Porzingis fired up a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer from about 4 feet beyond the top of the key. Even though it missed, it felt like a warning flare to inform the Heat that they must account for him at all times.

Soon after, he posted up Miami forward Haywood Highsmith, who tried to front Porzingis while expecting help from the backside. It was an easy lob, and the 6-2 Terry Rozier had no impact when he slid over on the low block before Porzingis dropped in an easy jump-hook over both of them.

Advertisement

Miami’s Jimmy Butler has been one of the game’s elite defenders for years. But sometimes there’s not much one can do when looking up at a 7-3 shooter. On one pick-and-pop, Porzingis got the ball beyond the arc, dribbled toward the free throw line, and simply lofted a shot over Butler as if they were going through warmups.

Later, Butler was shadowing him at the key when Porzingis simply walked him down to the foul line, received a pass at the elbow from Sam Hauser, and dropped in another lightly contested 15-footer.

On two other first-quarter pick-and-pops, the Heat did not seem to view Porzingis as a long-range threat, as both defenders stayed with the ball-handler and allowed Porzingis to line up open 3-pointers that he drilled. He scored 14 first-quarter points and helped the Celtics to an early 15-point lead that was never in danger afterward.

“I think he just makes us really hard to guard,” Tatum said. “Somebody his size, obviously he can shoot, take advantage of mismatches.

“You’ve got to make the decision. Are you going to switch and put a small on him and we throw it to him? Are you going to be in drop and he drags the big out and we throw it to him and he shoots a three?

Advertisement

“So I think just having him out there presents so many challenges for other teams.”

With just over seven minutes left in the third quarter Porzingis sprained his left ankle when he landed on Adebayo’s foot after contesting a shot. It looked concerning, but Porzingis mostly brushed it off afterward as he walked around the locker room barefoot without a limp or an ice pack. And he did enough in 2½ healthy quarters to ignite the blowout win.

“Offensively, what we did, I feel like that was a step forward,” Porzingis said.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him @adamhimmelsbach.