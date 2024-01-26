Luka Doncic latest to join NBA’s 70-point club, scoring 73 in Mavericks’ win over Hawks

Doncic set the Mavericks record for points in a game — reaching 65 with almost a quarter to spare.

Doncic was 25 for 33 from the field (8 for 13 from 3-point land), while sinking 15 of 16 free throws. He also snared a game-high 10 rebounds and had seven assists.

ATLANTA — Four days after the 76ers’ Joel Embiid scored 70 points, the Mavericks’ Luka Doncic went for 73 of his own Friday in the Mavericks’ 148-143 victory over the Hawks in Atlanta.

Doncic sank a 26-foot 3-pointer about a minute into the fourth quarter against Atlanta on Friday night, giving him a personal-best and team-record 63 points. He then quickly added another basket to push his total to 65 points with 10 minutes remaining in the game.

Advertisement

Doncic continued to flourish after scoring 41 points in the first half to set a franchise record for points in any half. He scored 23 points in the second quarter after opening with 18 points in the first.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Doncic, who averages 33.6 points, then took aim on his career high of 60 points, also the Dallas record, set against the Knicks on Dec. 27, 2022.

Doncic’s 41-point half is the 15th half with 40 or more points in the NBA’s last 25 years. It came just four days after Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns scored 44 points in the first half of a loss to Charlotte.

Four Hawks scored more than 20 points in the loss, led by Trae Young’s 30.

Doncic’s milestone game came in his short-lived original NBA home.

Doncic was selected by the Hawks with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft before having his rights traded to Dallas for Trae Young with the No. 5 pick and a 2019 first-round pick used to select Cam Reddish.

Advertisement

Doncic made 17 of 22 shots from the field, including 6 of 9 3-pointers, in the first half.

The Mavericks’ previous high mark for points in a half was 34 by Dirk Nowitzki in the second half against Utah on Nov. 3, 2009.