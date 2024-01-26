Matt Patterson is the winningest wrestler in Middleborough High history. He’s also just a sophomore.

The 5-foot-6-inch 132-pounder took the mat in Cohasset last Saturday, and with a 26-second pin, became the program’s winningest wrestler as a sophomore.

As coach Dex Seibert worked to inspire wrestlers at Middleborough High, he knew some of the culture needed to come from the athletes.

“He’s not super fast or strong, he just outworks everyone, does everything right,” said Seibert, who has headed the program for six years.

“The whole program is built around him at this point. All the kids around him, they follow him, they follow what he does. Probably one of, if not the most reliable kids I’ve coached in 17 years.”

Patterson (122-21) is not just a standout on the mat, he stands out all the time. With his hair dyed bright pink and a smile plastered on his face, he is hard to miss.

“I have a big personality and really want to show that,” said Patterson, who bleached his hair last year, and then shaved it and added a smiley face pattern after he shaved it.

When Ken Mentee joined the program, the plan was for him and his friends to do it together. Though his friends did not stick with it, Mentee did. He stayed because of the bond he built his teammates, especially Patterson.

The 5-8, 190 pound Mentee has a 40-9 record as an eighth grader and won his first tournament at the Cohasset Invitational (at 215 pounds), sporting bleached hair to complement Patterson’s look.

“I was happy for him when he got 100 wins. Picked him up and hugged him when he broke the record,” Mentee said. “I consider him a brother to me. It’s like I watched my brother graduate high school, achieve something big.”

Ken Mentee is 40-9 as an eighth grader for Middleborough. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

At 12-6, including 4-0 in the South Shore League, the Sachems have clinched at least a tie of the conference title for the first time since joining in 2016.

With freshman Nate Buker (106 pounds), sophomore John Keeley (190), and sophomore Josh Gonsalves (113) also dyeing their hair, and eighth grader Ethan Ashe (157) braiding it for them, the team is young, fun, and winning.

“I’m really having a blast this year,” said volunteer coach Brandon Silva. “They work hard, but they really just have fun. They’re a bunch of characters. You have pink hair, orange hair . . . they’re clowns but they’re tough kids. Every match is just a blast.”

Patterson did not take it lightly when he was named a captain as a freshman. His accomplishments have drawn more interest in the sport, and this is the first year since Seibert arrived that he can fill all 14 weight classes.

“I always saw a team captain as an extension of a coach — mentor kids, lead them to where they want to be,” Patterson said. “That’s what I love doing.”

Since joining the varsity as a sixth grader, Matt Patterson has gone 122-21. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Patterson joined the varsity program as a sixth grader, but he did not win often. Seibert inspired him to keep at it. They put in extra hours together, and Patterson has wanted to pay it forward ever since.

“Dex did that to me, and it meant so much to me that if I can give another kid half of what he did for me, it would mean the world to me,” he said. “I don’t think anybody will truly understand how much he did for me and my life in general.”

Seibert was also instrumental in Mentee’s early success, convincing him he could compete at youth states. He ended up winning championships in sixth and seventh grade.

“My first year I didn’t win until close to the end of the season,” Mentee said. “He’s the one who believed in me.

“He believes I’m way better than I think I am, so that gets me going.”

Dex Seibert coached Middleborough to its first undefeated conference season since joining the South Shore League in 2016. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Patterson also credits Chris Reed, a former Middleborough volunteer coach who still attends as many tournaments as he can. When Patterson had a panic attack or high anxiety, Reed would be there.

“It’s really hard and something I’ve struggled with for years,” Patterson said. “But with the right person, you can get through and get to the level you want to be at.

“Chris is a great wrestler and an even better person.”

Patterson has been that figure for some of his teammates, knowing how important Reed has been for his development.

“To watch him instill that in other kids, always willing to help them, answer any questions they have,” Reed said, “it’s incredible to see.”

Near falls

▪ For the first time in program history, Boston Latin earned an outright championship, sweeping the Dual County League Large Division. Wednesday’s win over Wayland clinched a 4-0 division record and and 13-2 overall mark.

Coach Jeff Gibbons had a feeling felt this season could be special from the beginning, treating it like he was pitching a perfect game and staying quiet.

“It’s special,” Gibbons said. “I came into the program in 2003, so it’s been a long time knocking at that door. We’ve been close. It’s a sigh of relief. It’s special.”

The Wolfpack went undefeated in the pandemic-shortened 2021 season, but only faced two league opponents.

Each year the team comes up with a slogan. Something it comes about naturally. This year it has been “Have fun, be great.” On the same night that Wolfpack clinched, senior captain Alex Greene Barrios (132 pounds) notched his 100th career win.

Gibbons coached the Case Western commit, along with fellow senior captain Eric Power (190), in the Parkway youth program, and enjoyed seeing them make history in their final year at BLS.

“They survived the pandemic and didn’t disappear,” Gibbons said. “They found ways to continue wrestling and got better. Fast forward a couple years later and it paid off.”

▪ Other teams to win league titles Wednesday include Foxborough (first Hockomock Davenport title in eight years), Beverly (repeated as Northeastern Conference champions), Shawsheen (repeated in the Commonwealth), and Triton (fifth consecutive Cape Ann title).

▪ Tournament wrestling begins this weekend with Vo-Tech States, Hockomock League, and Cape Ann/Northeastern championships.

Weekend slate

Saturday

Vo-Tech States (Greater Lowell Tech, Tyngsborough); Hockomock League tournament (Foxborough High); CAL/NEC tournament (Gloucester High); Methuen Invitational (Methuen High); Mountie Invitational (Mount Greylock, Williamstown); Capital City Classic (Concord, N.H.).

Sunday

Phillips Andover Girls Invitational.

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.