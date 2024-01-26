‘What’s up with the GM situation?’ and other questions about the Patriots answered

Below are some highlights from the AMA , which has been condensed and edited for clarity. Questions are in bold from Redditors who participated.

Price joined the Globe staff in 2019 after having covered college and professional sports in Boston for two decades. This was his 19th season covering the Patriots. He also hosts The Patriots Report with former Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan and has written several books on the team, including “The Blueprint,” “Drive For Five,” and “The Complete Illustrated History of the New England Patriots.”

On Monday afternoon, Boston Globe reporter Christopher Price hosted an Ask Me Anything session on Reddit focused on the Patriots and his coverage of the team.

Did Bill Belichick have total control over the decisions behind who the Patriots drafted and who they brought in via free agency?

Christopher Price: There were multiple people involved in the decision-making process in free agency and the draft--for example, I know that when he was here, Dante Scarnecchia basically got at least one pick of his own annually to use on an offensive lineman. But ultimately, the buck stopped with Bill, at least over the last 12-15 years of his tenure.

We all know the popular refrain about Belichick was that he treated the media with contempt. Was that truly the case, or was that an on-camera schtick — for lack of a better term — that he kept up?

CP: There were days where he was deliberately awful--after a bad loss, getting up on the wrong side of the bed, etc. As a veteran reporter, I always kind of took those and said, “OK, you’re not going to get anything from him today.” That’s when you tried to look for a story in other places. There were also days where there were lousy, lazy questions. (“Talk a little about...”) Those were treated with dismissive answers. But I always believed that if you paid attention and knew when to ask a smart question, one where it was clear you were paying attention, you’d get a good answer. It wasn’t always the case, but more often than not, that was a formula for success.

One more thing: I’m going to miss Friday Bill most of all. The best time to ask him an off-beat question was Friday, with the understanding that — in his words — the “hay is in the barn.” Game preparation is mostly complete, and he was considerably more relaxed than he could be on Monday or Wednesday. Those days could be incredibly instructive for anyone in attendance, as Belichick would often let his guard down and go deep on anything from left-footed punters to long snappers to the old NFC East battles between New York, Washington, Dallas, and Philadelphia. Those were some of my favorites.

The New England Patriot held practice at Gillette Stadium. Bill Belichick walks to the podium to address the media. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

I’ve been a Belichick truther but damn it’s been hard with the last few seasons. Was Belichick as dependent on Brady as it seems?

CP: I always lean on the fact that Brady isn’t BRADY without Belichick, and vice versa. Brady doesn’t win at least the first two Super Bowls if he’s anywhere else. (Ty Law should have been named MVP of Super Bowl 36--try and change my mind.) And Belichick doesn’t win at least two of his rings without Brady. They were powerful entities apart, but when they combined their talenst, it was diabolical. My favorite historical comps are still Otto Graham-Paul Brown and Bart Starr-Vince Lombardi. They needed each other to eventually become as great as they were.

Any more perspective on Tom Brady’s departure?

CP: They botched it. Badly. Bill Belichick always angled to get rid of guys a year too early than a year too late, and they miscalculated in that case. They also had NO succession plan for what was going to happen. Signed Cam late, went after a quarterback in Mac they were ultimately lukewarm on. In hindsight, they probably had the quarterback they wanted to ultimately succeed Tom Brady in Jimmy. Just mismanaged the amount of years. (If Jimmy was a couple of years younger, what might have been...)

What happened with Matt Corral?

CP: There were some stories floating around out there, none of which I was able to independently verify. I do know that Mike Reiss, at one point in the season, said he thought there was a change of heart from Corral’s camp about coming back as a backup, but I don’t know. No one in his camp has been willing to talk about it.

New England Patriots quarterback Matt Corral throws a pass during NFL football practice, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. Steven Senne/Associated Press

Why didn’t Malcolm Butler play any defensive snaps in the Patriots Super Bowl LII loss to the Philadelphia Eagles?

CP: [I] was just talking about this with a couple of former players--if you could ask Bill one question and have him respond absolutely truthfully, that was the one EVERYONE wants to know. Right up there with the shooter on the grassy knoll. Honestly, no one knows, and I think the only people who really know are Bill, Patricia, and Malcolm Butler. Got to wait for Malcolm’s book.

Is Gronk actually a “Fiesta” as he claims?

CP: I miss covering that wonderful son of a gun. Guy has never had a bad day in his life. Best tight end in the history of the game. Watching Travis Kelce play now is like listening to a Rob Gronkowski cover band.

What’s up with the GM situation? Not having one for this offseason seems not ideal, especially if an external candidate comes in to an entire offseason of players that they’ve had no hand in picking.

CP: They need a GM in there, immediately. I kind of get what they are doing with a collaborative approach, but when the time comes, you need one person to make the final say. Who will it be? Mayo? Robert? Jonathan? Elliott?

The longer you go without a GM, the greater the possibility is that you’ll create a power vacuum, and then, someone who shouldn’t be gaining power starts having a greater say in the organization. Not to default to the worst possible scenario, but look at the Jack Easterby situation in Houston. That might be an outlier, but certainly an example of what might happen if there aren’t clearly drawn lines of power in the front office and personnel.

Do you have concern that the team hiring a coach before the GM is a bit…backward?

CP: YES. There’s a great study from my pal Dan Hatman here that discusses that, and how going that path can be a recipe for trouble. I would like to think that with all the talk of the Mayo succession plan that they had someone in place. (And maybe this version will represent the exception to the rule!) But we’ll see.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, left, and newly-named Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo, right, walk together Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, as they arrive at an NFL football news conference, in Foxborough, Mass. Mayo succeeds Bill Belichick as the franchise's 15th head coach. Steven Senne/Associated Press

Do you anticipate having more access to the team moving forward? What will this mean for the sports journalists in New England that have made a career speculating on rumors of what happens inside the building?

CP: I don’t know if it’s going to be more access to the team, but I would expect a change in the interaction with the media. Curious if Mayo is going to pull a 180--offering injury status updates, like most coaches do, for example. At the same time, it’s still going to be a challenge (like it is for any reporter in any market) to find information. Let me put it this way--you’ll still see speculation. More often than not, it’ll be from the people who don’t show up on a regular basis in Foxborough.

In your opinion, what would be the ideal offensive coordinatoor/defensive coordinator pairing for next season?

CP: Not sure who might fit this bill, but I think you need an older, more experienced offensive coordinator to help guide Mayo, at least through the initial stages of the process. Basically, an offensive version of Vic Fangio, someone who doesn’t have head coach aspirations any more and can basically serve as a mentor. On defense, I think Mayo will basically be the loudest defensive voice in the room, but that’s where you can take a familiar face like DeMarcus Covington and have him serve as a defensive coordinator, basically growing into the role under Mayo.

Williams and Maye are off the board. Who do the Pats select at 3?

CP: Love this question. Lot of it will depend on how they attack free agency. Let’s say they sign Kirk Cousins (not saying they will, but if they get a quarterback), then it’s Harrison. He’s the closest thing this draft has to an absolute, surefire All-Pro. From the pedigree to the game to his style, he’s got it all. If they sign a bunch of wide receivers and offensive tackles in free agency, then, I’d say they swing big and go Nix or Daniels, or maybe trade back if they think they can get one of those guys before the end of the top 10.

Is there a Barmore extension in the works? What other current players do you see them extending?

CP: Oh man. I love that dude. If there isn’t, there’s something seriously wrong with the organization. One of the best dual threat (run and pass) interior defensive linemen they’ve had in years. Lot of Seymour in that game. Pop deserves one, but that’s another year or two away, in my opinion. (Maybe Sow, if he can continue to progress at right guard.) They also have to find a way to keep Peppers around--not sure if that’s with an extension or what, but he’s a bad dude (in the best possible way) who deserves to get paid. But yeah, Barmore is at the top of the list.

New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore warms up prior to an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Foxborough, Mass. Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Who are some under-the-radar free agents you want the Patriots to sign?

CP: Lot to consider between now and then, because the market is always fluid. But the guy I’d zero in on is Jacoby Brissett. That’s my dude. He’s won in multiple systems, is cost-efficient, known as one of the nicest guys in the league, etc. I’d draft a quarterback and bring Jacoby in as a bridge guy, a handholder for someone like Maye (again, just as an example) who might not be ready to go on Day 1. Not sure if Brissett sees himself as a full-time starter in the league anymore, so that might not be feasible. But if you need a short-term, get-you-over-guy to manage things until your next franchise quarterback is good to go, he’s your man.

What is going to surprise us next season?

CP: The easy answer would be to say that they’ll be better, but I’ll narrow it down to one thing for you: The offensive line will be better. Going into my 20th season covering this team, and I have never seen a single position group have such a brutal (bleeping) run as this year’s offensive line. Injuries, ineffective play, swings and misses on personnel decisions, not to mention one of your players and your coach spend time in the hospital because of unforeseen health issues. Just absolutely brutal. That bled over into the rest of the offense, and you got the offensive mess you saw over much of the season. It starts with finding a way to keep Onwenu, get complementary guys like Strange healthy, and bringing in quality coaching, and you go from there. That’s my first choice as to what will end up surprising us in 2024.

Jenna Reyes can be reached at jenna.reyes@globe.com. Follow her @jennaelaney and Instagram @jennaelaney. Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.