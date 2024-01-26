Kenyan court blocks deployment of police force to Haiti

“An order is hereby issued prohibiting the deployment of police officers to Haiti or any other country,” Justice Chacha Mwita said at the conclusion of a judgment that took over 40 minutes to read.

The force, which is backed by the United Nations and financed by the United States, had been stalled since October, when Kenyan opponents of the mission challenged it in court, calling it unconstitutional. The High Court upheld those arguments Friday, throwing into doubt the latest international effort to rescue an impoverished country that is spiraling ever deeper into violence and instability.

NAIROBI, Kenya — A Kenyan court on Friday prohibited the deployment of 1,000 Kenyan police officers to Haiti, jeopardizing a multinational security force charged with stabilizing the chaos-hit Caribbean island nation before it even got off the ground.

The international force was meant to help break the grip of the armed gangs that control most of Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince, and that have turned Haiti into one of the world’s most dangerous nations. Haiti’s government has pleaded for foreign military forces to restore order, but the United States and Canada have been unwilling to commit their own troops.

Kenya agreed last summer to lead the mission, with backing from Washington, which pledged $200 million. The force was intended to eventually increase to 3,000 security officers.

But just a handful of Caribbean nations have stepped forward to contribute police officers, and the court order Friday raised questions about whether the mission will deploy anytime soon.

While Kenya’s military has participated in numerous UN peacekeeping missions to countries including Liberia, Sierra Leone, and Sudan, the court ruled Kenya’s government had not followed correct procedure in authorizing the mission to Haiti — although it also appeared to leave room for it to still go ahead.

The Kenyan government said it would appeal the decision.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry of Haiti released a short statement saying only that he “continues diplomatic efforts with the support of the international community.” His spokesperson said there was no more to add.

Many Haitians were disappointed in the court decision because they were expecting the deployment to start early this year, said Allen Joseph, the program manager for Mercy Corps, an international organization operating in Haiti. But he acknowledged that opinion is mixed because the last UN mission did not improve Haiti’s security.

“I would prefer a Haitian solution,” he said.

For the Biden administration, calming the waters in Haiti is important in an election year in which migrants seeking asylum has become a political and humanitarian crisis. The number of Haitians immigrating to the United States has more than doubled in the past two years, with more than 160,000 people arriving in 2023, according to US data.

The daunting task facing any mission to Haiti was highlighted by the latest violent eruption in the capital last week.

Flaming barricades sprang up across Port-au-Prince as police officers clashed with armed gangs, sending the city into lockdown as residents retreated into their homes, seeking shelter. About 24 people were killed — not an unusual toll in a country of fewer than 12 million people where about 5,000 people died violently last year, twice as many as in 2022, and about 2,500 were kidnapped, the UN said this week.

Haiti’s political system is teetering on the verge of collapse. Calls have been growing for the resignation of the interim prime minister, Henry, who has been in charge since the assassination in 2021 of President Jovenel Moïse.

Western officials who had been briefed on the plans for the Kenyan force said it was intended to initially comprise up to 400 officers drawn mostly from Kenya’s Border Police Unit and the paramilitary General Service Unit — officers whose work normally involves fighting Islamist militants, border smugglers, and cattle rustlers.

All of that is now in doubt, even though Kenya’s Parliament approved the mission in November.

The ruling also represents another rebuke to Kenyan President William Ruto from the country’s fiercely independent higher courts, which have blocked or stalled several major policy initiatives in the past six months. (A separate court ruling, also issued Friday, confirmed that citizens should not pay a contentious housing levy that Ruto sought to introduce.)

Those decisions have visibly angered the Kenyan president, whose prominent global image contrasts with his sinking popularity at home. He has publicly hinted that he might defy the courts, stoking worries about a wider clash between his government and the judiciary.

In his ruling Friday, the judge said that Kenya’s National Security Council was not authorized to deploy a police mission to Haiti — something that could only happen if a “reciprocal arrangement” was in place with the Haitian government, he said.

The Haiti mission ran into legal trouble in October when a Kenyan opposition politician brought a court challenge that resulted in an order freezing the deployment. But even as judges considered the case in recent months, the Kenyan police pressed ahead with preparations at training centers near the capital, Nairobi.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.