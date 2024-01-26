King Charles III is admitted to a hospital for a scheduled prostate operation

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III was admitted to a private London hospital Friday to undergo a “corrective procedure” for an enlarged prostate, Buckingham Place said.

The 75-year old king will be treated at the London Clinic, where the Princess of Wales is recovering after undergoing abdominal surgery. The king visited Kate at the hospital after he arrived.

“The King was this morning admitted to a London hospital for scheduled treatment,’’ the palace said. “His Majesty would like to thank all those who have sent their good wishes over the past week.''