UN aid agency investigates claim that some workers were involved in Oct. 7 attack

A UN official briefed on the accusations called the allegations “extremely serious and horrific.”

The workers, all men and all employed by the UN agency that aids Palestinians, known by the acronym UNRWA, are subject to a criminal investigation, two UN officials said.

The United Nations on Friday fired 12 of its employees in the Gaza Strip and began an investigation of them after charges by Israel that they had helped plan and participated in the Oct. 7 terrorist assault that left 1,400 Israelis dead or captured.

Israel, which presented the allegations to the UN earlier this week, has previously accused UNRWA, which provides social and education programs in the Gaza Strip, of fueling anti-Israel incitement. The stunning accusation and the UN’s swift reaction, however, contrast with previous UN denials of Israeli allegations.

“UNRWA reiterates its condemnation in the strongest possible terms of the abhorrent attacks,” said Philippe Lazzarini, the head of UNRWA. “Any UNRWA employee who was involved in acts of terror will be held accountable, including through criminal prosecution.”

The accusations led to swift action by the United States, one of the agency’s largest donors, which temporarily halted funding to the organization. UNWRA has been the principal agency overseeing the distribution of aid to Palestinians in Gaza amid a growing humanitarian crisis resulting from the war launched in the wake of the Oct. 7 attack.

Lazzarini said the allegations came at a time when more than 2 million Palestinians in Gaza are depending on the UN agency for food, medicine, and other critical aid. “Anyone who betrays the fundamental values of the United Nations also betrays those whom we serve in Gaza, across the region and elsewhere around the world,” he said.

Israel and the UN have each accused each other of acting in bad faith since Israel launched its war in Gaza following the Oct. 7 Hamas-led assault, which Israeli officials say killed about 1,200 people. The UN has accused Israel of slowing the delivery of humanitarian aid to the embattled enclave, and Israel has said the world body has promoted Hamas’ propaganda.

Those allegations, however, are less politically sensitive than the accusation that humanitarian workers could have engaged in an act of terror, an allegation being taken seriously by the UN secretariat, the United States, and the European Union, UNRWA’s largest donors.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke Thursday with UN Secretary-General António Guterres and called for “a thorough and swift investigation,” the State Department said. Blinken also told the UN’s leader that the United States was asking Israel, which initially made the allegation, for more information.

UNRWA, or the United Nations Relief and Works Agency, is one of Gaza’s largest employers and drives much of the enclave’s education, health, and food assistance operations. During the war, it has played a critical role in overseeing the distribution of food and medical aid in Gaza.

UN officials have repeatedly said ordinary residents of Gaza are at risk of starvation and are experiencing a spike in infectious diseases as the weather gets colder.

Josep Borrell, the EU’s top diplomat and vice president of the European Commission, said he was “extremely concerned” about the allegation that UN employees had been involved in the terrorist attacks. He said that the commission was in contact with UNRWA and expected it to take immediate measures against the staff involved.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.