Germany’s Scholz to Visit Washington for Biden Meeting on Ukraine Aid

Bloomberg — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will travel to Washington for a meeting with President Joe Biden on Feb. 9, as the leaders look to rally support for additional assistance for Ukraine.

The meeting is being planned as the US has exhausted its existing congressional authorization to help Ukraine fend off Russia’s incursion. A $61 billion emergency request from the White House has stalled on Capitol Hill as Republican lawmakers demand concessions on immigration policy. The European Union is hosting a special summit next week for member states to agree on an additional €50 billion ($54.3 billion) support package.

Scholz and Biden will discuss the Israel-Hamas war as well as Ukraine, according to a person familiar with the matter. The meeting is also intended to prepare for the approaching NATO summit in Washington.