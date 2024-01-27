Quirky and beloved, WJIB will live on in new hands after longtime owner’s death

Longtime Boston radio personality John Garabedian finalized a purchase of the station this week, with plans to carry on the format and style of its previous operator, Bob Bittner, who ran the station single-handedly until he died last May at the age of 73.

Nearly a year after its longtime proprietor passed away, it appears that beloved Cambridge-based easy listening station WJIB will live on — likely with a broader reach.

“I just thought it was a wonderful opportunity to continue on with the 20-year legacy that Bob Bittner built up,” Garabedian said Wednesday. “He created a very unique radio station, unlike any radio station I know of in the country.”

Bittner purchased the 740 AM frequency at auction in 1991 and launched WJIB the next year. It was analog, commercial-free, listener-funded, and fully curated from the mind of Bittner, who assembled a massive catalog of what he called “beautiful music” from long-past eras: a mix of instrumental and vocal tracks that dated back decades.

The station’s only on-air voice talent, Bittner contributed warm banter and anti-corporate commentary between tracks, from his home in West Bath, Maine. Broadcasting from a small tower in Cambridge, he garnered a devoted audience that, he once told the Globe, may outnumber the listener count per watt of any station in the country.

The effect — a mix of nostalgic favorites and oddball curiosities — could be soothing, strange, or funny, and stalwart artists ranged from Artie Shaw to Dionne Warwick, Rod Stewart to Peggy Lee. Fans included those who remembered when those tracks once debuted, as well as those who simply cherished Bittner and his esoteric musical mélange.

Since Bittner died unexpectedly in May, the station has played on, with engineers Robert Perry and Grady Moats airing old programming. But WJIB’s future was an open question.

Now Garabedian — a former WBCN DJ who for 30 years broadcast “Open House Party” every Saturday night from his own home — will buy the station’s AM and FM broadcasting licenses, some equipment, and even WJIB’s package of jingles from Bittner’s estate for $575,010. He’ll also lease on Bittner’s antenna tower, which is near Fresh Pond in Cambridge, for up to a year, and Bittner’s estate will share files for more than 15,000 tracks he had amassed through the years, often through listener gifts of vinyl records.

The station’s aesthetic — musical and otherwise — will continue, said Garabedian, who does not plan to take a salary and will likely continue WJIB’s annual fundraising drive to support the low-cost operation.

“I expect we will continue on being commercial-free,” he said. “Some of the music [Bittner] plays I might find difficult to justify: I don’t think we’ll play the ‘Bunny Hop.’”

Garabedian is planning one significant change, though. To listen to Bittner’s WJIB, you needed a radio. When the new owner takes over, one of his first moves will be to make the station available online, for all to hear.

“Bob hated streaming. Bob also hated credit cards and he’d go on the air and editorialize,” he said. “He was a character. He had some very strong opinions on things. Streaming is the very first thing we’re going to add.”

Garabedian has other plans to broaden the station’s reach; he aims to move broadcasting to another site, to extend its range, and to improve reception for the FM transmitter, which is difficult to pick up much beyond Route 128.

“I think it’s important to see what we can do to improve the signal,” Garabedian said. “It’s the lowest power radio station, not only in Boston, but I think in New England; it’s only 250 watts. You know, your toaster is about six times that. So we want to make the reception a little better.”

Dennis Jackson, a career radio operator who brokered the sale, said Bittner’s family is pleased the station will be in Garabedian’s hands.

“Of all the people that I’ve ever known in broadcasting, I think John is the most qualified to be the steward of the station going forward because he loves the music,” said Jackson. “He understands and respects what Bob was doing and he understands and respects what it means to listeners.”

Longtime Boston radio personality John Garabedian, shown here with Kenny Loggins in 1985, when he ran a sort of precursor to MTV, will soon take over WJIB after buying it from the estate of Bob Bittner. handout

Since Bittner’s death last year, those listeners have been waiting for news like this.

A Facebook group, “Friends and Lovers of WJIB” has served as a digital outpost for the station’s listener community hosting remembrances of Bittner, and questions over the station’s future.

Longtime listener, frequent group poster, and a self-described Boston radio hobbyist Eli Polonsky praised Bittner’s unique approach and vast musical library, which he saw as distinct from most commercial radio outlets which mostly repeat tried and true favorites.

“I just hope that whatever [Garabedian] does, he continues to please and make happy the audience for the station,” Polonsky said.

Damon Krukowski, of the band Damon & Naomi, eulogized Bittner last spring on his Substack, sharing insights into how Bittner managed his vast catalog. Krukowski, a longtime WJIB listener, lives near the Cambridge tower.

“I think we think of radio as a mass medium, you know, because the technology feels like it’s beaming out into the ether forever and ever,” he said. “But, you know, actually AM radio is really hyper-local. And I just love that I could see the tower that he was broadcasting from, and tune in on the radio.”

Now that will continue, as will the community that built up around the quirky station. Bittner’s warmth and empathetic, gentle vibe helped to create that, Jackson said, as did commentary railing against “evil, greedy” companies.

“That’s what I think is the sense of community,” Jackson said. “Bob just created [it] by being himself on the air.”

Soon, it will be Garabedian on WJIB. He’s waiting for FCC approval for the license transfer, which he expects will take about 60 days. Then the longtime Boston DJ will take the microphone himself.