Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Berkshire County: A greater white-fronted goose at Baldwin Hill in Egremont, a dickcissel at 140 Jug End Road in South Egremont, a gadwall on Crystal Street in Lenox, and a flock of 150 red-winged blackbirds in Pittsfield.

Last week’s most notable sightings were a Western grebe at Winthrop Beach, a Townsend’s warbler on the Alewife Linear Bike Path in Cambridge, a golden-crowned sparrow at a private address in Chatham, a Western tanager, Western kingbird, a lark sparrow in Eastham, and the continued presence of a tufted duck in Nantucket.

Bristol County: Two snow geese at Smith Neck Road in South Dartmouth, a black-headed gull at Gooseberry Neck in Westport, a yellow-breasted chat at West Island in Fairhaven, two cackling geese at Buttonwood Park in New Bedford, an American bittern at Ocean View Farm in Dartmouth, eight Northern shovelers at Interchange Park in Fall River, and an orange-crowned warbler at the Borden Colony Reservation in Raynham.

Cape Cod: A Western kingbird and a lark sparrow at the Visitor’s Center of the Cape Cod Seashore Headquarters in Eastham, a rufous hummingbird and four tree swallows in the vicinity of the head of Town Cove in Orleans, a Western tanager at Doane Rock in Eastham, a golden-crowned sparrow at a private residence in Chatham, a Pacific loon at Race Point in Provincetown, a short-eared owl on North Beach in Chatham, an indigo bunting at a feeder on Weeks Pond Drive in Forestdale, two piping plovers at Sea Gull Beach in Yarmouth, a black-headed gull at Craigville Beach in Barnstable, a continuing willet at Forest Beach in Chatham, and a lingering semipalmated plover at Eugenia Fortes Beach in Hyannis.

Essex County: A Virginia rail in the marsh beside Heartbreak Road in Ipswich, a killdeer at Eastern Point in Gloucester, and a clay-colored sparrow at Old Garden Beach in Rockport.

Franklin County: Six white-crowned sparrows on Hadley Road in Sunderland, a long-tailed duck and three Iceland gulls in the Turners Falls Power Canal in Turns Falls, and seven red crossbills at the Montague Sand Plains Wildlife Management Area in Montague.

Hampden County: A flock of 16 ring-necked ducks on the Congamond Lakes in Southwick.

Hampshire County: A Northern shrike and a Lapland longspur at the Honey Pot in Hadley, and 15 red crossbills at gate 8 of the Quabbin Reservoir in Pelham.

Martha’s Vineyard: A snow goose, a canvasback, five killdeer and a lesser yellowlegs at Town Cove in West Tisbury, a continuing Eurasian wigeon at Crystal Lake in Oak Bluffs, a bald eagle at Aquinnah, 25 American pipits at Katama Farm, and an orange-crowned warbler at Brush Pond in Oak Bluffs.

Middlesex County: A Townsend’s warbler on the Alewife Linear Bike Path in Cambridge, a sandhill crane in the fields off Barrett’s Mill Road in Concord, a Barrow’s goldeneye at Broadmoor Wildlife Sanctuary in Natick, and two orange-crowned warblers at Mount Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge.

Nantucket: Two Northern goshawks at the north end of Hummock Pond, a Forster’s tern at Sasachacha Pond, two snow geese off Kelly Road, a tufted duck in Madaket Harbor, a short-eared owl and a lark sparrow at Low Beach, eight Northern shovelers at Sanford Farm, and a continuing dickcissel at a feeder at 215 Madaket Road.

Norfolk County: Two Northern shovelers at Lake Massapoag in Sharon, an Iceland gull and a lesser black-backed gull at the Medway Shopping Center in Medway, and three Eastern meadowlarks at the Norfolk Airport.

Plymouth County: A greater white-fronted goose on White Island Road in Halifax, 86 red knots at Duxbury Beach, two blue-gray gnatcatchers on Dwight Avenue in Plymouth, a black-headed gull at Ocean Bluff in Marshfield, an Eastern phoebe at Burrage Pond Wildlife Management Area in Hanson, and an orange-crowned warbler at the Manomet Bird Observatory.

Suffolk County: A continuing Western grebe at Winthrop Beach, a sandhill crane in flight over the Mount Hope Cemetery in Mattapan, a lark sparrow at Forest Hills Cemetery, a Barrow’s goldeneye at Castle Island in Boston Harbor, seven harlequin ducks off Green Island in Boston Harbor, and a lesser black-backed gull at the Chestnut Hill Reservoir.

Worcester County: An Iceland gull at Quaboag Pond in Brookfield, 13 black vultures in Blackstone, a flock of 33 common grackles at the Southbridge Airport, and two American pipits on Pland Street in Gardner.

For more information about bird sightings go to www.massaudubon.org.













