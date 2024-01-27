Body pulled from Boston Harbor near New England Aquarium

A body was found in the Boston Harbor near the New England Aquarium Saturday morning, police said.
Boston police received a call shortly before 10:25 a.m. for a report of a body found in the water near 85 East India Row, said Officer Jason Villanueva, a department spokesperson.
Boston firefighters had already taken the person out from the harbor and determined they were “nonviable” by the time police officers arrived at the scene, Villanueva said.
The victim’s identity was not immediately released.
The incident remains under investigation.
No further information was immediately available.
Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her @breannekovatch.