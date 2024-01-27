Body pulled from Boston Harbor near New England Aquarium

A body was found in the Boston Harbor near the New England Aquarium Saturday morning, police said.

Boston police received a call shortly before 10:25 a.m. for a report of a body found in the water near 85 East India Row, said Officer Jason Villanueva, a department spokesperson.

Boston firefighters had already taken the person out from the harbor and determined they were “nonviable” by the time police officers arrived at the scene, Villanueva said.