‘Peacefully sleeping’ suspect arrested on gun charges in Roxbury

Officers “discreetly retrieved” the gun allegedly tucked inside King’s sweatshirt worn without waking him, police said.

Stephenson King, 37, of Dorchester was found on stairs inside 570 Dudley St., where police responded around 11:40 p.m. Friday on a report of a person with a gun, police said in a statement.

A man with a loaded handgun was founding “peacefully sleeping” on stairs at a Roxbury home and arrested on illegal firearms charges Friday, according to Boston police.

The gun was a 9mm Polymer 80, loaded with 3 live rounds in the magazine and 1 round in the chamber, police said. The magazine had the capacity for a total of 17 rounds of ammunition.

Police then woke King up and arrested him on multiple charges, including illegal possession of a gun, ammunition and a large-scale feeding device, police said.

King was also charged with carrying a loaded gun without a license and possession of ammunition without a license, according to court records.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges during his arraignment Friday in Boston Municipal Court-Roxbury. He was ordered held on $2,000 cash bail, the records show.

Should he post bail, King must stay away from the Dudley Street residence and wear a GPS monitoring bracelet, the records say.

His next court date is Feb. 21.













Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.