Snow, rain to cause ‘slick travel’ with late weekend storm

As we have seen many times over the past few winters, temperatures are just not cold enough to have high confidence in the precipitation type. A difference of just a couple of degrees makes all the difference in these situations. If we had cold air around, it wouldn’t matter whether it was 24 or 28 degrees but whether or not it’s 32 or 35 is a big deal.

Winter storm watches are posted for those areas most likely to see the heaviest snowfall.

Clouds are dominating our weather on Saturday as we get ready for the next storm system Sunday. This is a complicated weather system: Some areas are going to see all rain while other areas will see heavy, wet snow and the challenge, of course, is what lies in between.

Admittedly, many of us forecasters have low confidence in the amount of snow that will fall along the coastline back to I-495. This is especially true around the Mass Pike and points south.

Notice on the snowfall map below that Boston could see a coating up to an inch. At worst right now, the area will see maybe a couple of inches depending on the ultimate temperature profile. In other words, this is far from a snowstorm in the classic sense.

Snowfall will be heaviest in the higher elevations and won’t be much closer to the coastline. Dave Epstein

The higher elevations of Worcester County and the Berkshires are most likely to see the most amount of snow. Because the snow will be heavy and wet, there could be some scattered power outages in those locations.

The probability forecast is another tool and clearly shows the higher elevations most likely to get over 4 inches of snow. NOAA

There’s going to be another inch to 1.5 inches of moisture moving into the area with this storm. This is going to further saturate the ground and, as a side note, if we have a very wet spring, we are setting ourselves up for some flooding -- although without much snow cover that may not matter.

Rain arrives Sunday afternoon and is mixed with snow at times overnight before ending as snow Monday. WeatherBell

Specifically, rain will arrive Sunday in the late morning and early afternoon. It will be mixed with snow or even be completely snow in the higher elevations. Even around Boston, the precipitation can waffle between snow and rain.

When it is snowing, it can become slushy quickly and cause slick travel. Colder air will slowly work into the region early Monday and the rain will mix with and perhaps change to all snow. As the storm system moves by, it’s likely to end as snow and that’s where some more, if not all, of the snow accumulation could possibly occur, especially south of Boston.

Temperatures are going to be near or above freezing Sunday, making the precipitation type forecast difficult. WeatherBELL

Computer guidance is just that, it’s a guide. But one of the things I’m noticing is that the snow depth forecast has very little snow south of the Mass Pike, including around Boston.

These maps can’t be taken at face value, but they do indicate the fact that we’re going to have too much warm air for a lot of accumulation. I don’t expect there’s going to be major travel issues east of I-495 Monday morning, although some of the higher elevations are likely to experience cancellations and delays.

Early Tuesday’s snow depth map shows little or no snow forecast at the coastline. WeatherBELL

On Tuesday, more cold air arrives and any amount of wet snow and slush will freeze solid.