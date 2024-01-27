East Providence council president urges governor to declare emergency over Washington Bridge

City streets are getting beat up with additional cut-through traffic, and the state needs to provide resources to repair them once the bridge is reopened, Rodericks said.

Rodericks suggested taking steps including: asking for assistance from the US Army Corps of Engineers; getting the National Guard to help East Providence police direct traffic; and a putting a pause on non-emergency Rhode Island Department of Transportation projects throughout Rhode Island in order to free up resources to focus on resolving the bridge closure.

EAST PROVIDENCE — City Council President Bob Rodericks is asking Governor Dan McKee to consider declaring a “state of emergency” over the Washington Bridge closure, urging the state to do more to address problems that are hitting this city particularly hard.

“Currently, I am not looking to assess blame, but I believe that the crisis has reached an emergency situation which calls for federal assistance,” Rodericks said in a letter to McKee dated Thursday. “RIDOT is involved with several projects throughout the state and may be stretching resources beyond reasonable limits.”

McKee’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday morning. The governor has resisted earlier calls for an emergency declaration.

The westbound lanes of the Washington Bridge were abruptly closed on Dec. 11 after the state learned of major structural deficiencies. The westbound side was built in 1968. The bridge carries Interstate 195 traffic over the Seekonk River.

Temporary westbound lanes were installed on the eastbound side — a separate and much newer structure — but traffic continues to be a serious problem for commuters and city residents.

A three-month time frame to fix the bridge has turned into a three-month time frame just to figure out what will be required to get it back open.

One potential option would be a complete rebuild.

Rodericks said an emergency declaration could help East Providence get reimbursed for expenses it’s incurring, and may bring stipends to small businesses. The quickest solution, Rodericks said, is a partnership involving federal, state, and local governments.

“All efforts need to be focused on this major catastrophe,” Rodericks said. “The everyday livelihood has affected many city, state and regional residents.”

Meanwhile, the Department of Justice and the US Department of Transportation are involved in a federal investigation into whether false claims for reimbursement were made on the inspection, repairs, or construction of the bridge. On Friday, the civil chief of the Department of Justice’s Rhode Island outpost demanded that the Rhode Island Department of Transportation turn over records pertaining to the bridge dating to 2015.





