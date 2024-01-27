Emergency 911 is answering the call in Plymouth

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our communities.
CRITICAL 911 CALLS
The town of Plymouth’s police and fire departments recently teamed up with the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office to open a coordinated 911 dispatch center. Since it opened in July, the average time it takes for help to be on the way to 911 medical calls has dropped from 2 minutes 20 seconds to just 68 seconds, officials with the sheriff’s office said. And the dispatchers have had their share of critical calls. One happened in November, when a call came in about a 14-month-old baby who had stopped breathing. 911 Communications Officer James Krebs spoke to the panicked woman on the phone and assured her that they would “do this together” as he explained to her how to perform CPR on the child. Krebs said after several cycles of compressions, he heard the baby cry, and that’s when he knew “she was going to be OK.” Another life-or-death emergency that month came when a manager at BJ’s Wholesale Club, found an unresponsive employee in the freezer. The manager told 911 Communications Officer Steve Murphy that CPR wasn’t working and nobody was comfortable using a life-saving automated external defibrillator on the employee. Thankfully, Murphy knew to ask the right questions, which revealed that the victim had fallen on a metal rack and there was water on the floor — conditions that could have proven to be disastrous if they had tried to use the AED. Murphy told the caller to pull the man out of the freezer and dry his body off before giving step-by-step instructions on operating the AED. Plymouth Fire Chief Neil Foley credited him with helping to save the employee’s life and avoiding any additional casualties. “Dispensing an electrical charge, through the AED, with a victim lying on a metal rack in the presence of water could have endangered the caregivers,” said Foley.
MISCHIEF MAKING
On Nov. 25, Acton police responded to a report of suspicious activity on Trillium Circle. According to the police log, someone saw three males playing “ding and ditch” and “urinating on [a] doormat.” If you’re not familiar with “ding and ditch,” a timeless prank also known as “ding dong ditch” and “ring and run,” members of the younger set ring someone’s doorbell and then run away before the door is opened. In this instance, a report was taken and police noted the incident in the log.
KUDOS TO CRAIG
On Dec. 24, Westford Animal Control officials shared a heartwarming story of a good Samaritan helping out a person in need. Earlier that week they had received a call from a young woman who was requesting to surrender her two dogs. She’d been living with her dogs in a hotel for several months, and she had run out of money and could no longer afford to stay there. “When we met her in the hotel lobby she informed us that she had 2 hours left at the hotel,” officials wrote on Facebook. “Needless to say there was a sense of urgency as we scrambled to figure out what to do to help the woman as well as her dogs. Without a strong support system, her resources were limited to none.” As it turned out, there was a man sitting in the lobby of the hotel working on his computer who overheard some of their conversation. Upon learning of the woman’s predicament, he paid for two more nights at the hotel for her. “That small gesture changed the course of everything,” officials wrote. “We can’t thank Craig enough for his empathy and generosity in a moment when an individual’s life was crumbling. Because of this extra time in the hotel we were able to successfully find placement for both dogs and set the woman up with social services to help her moving ahead.”
