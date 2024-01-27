Emergency 911 is answering the call in Plymouth

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our communities.

CRITICAL 911 CALLS

The town of Plymouth’s police and fire departments recently teamed up with the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office to open a coordinated 911 dispatch center. Since it opened in July, the average time it takes for help to be on the way to 911 medical calls has dropped from 2 minutes 20 seconds to just 68 seconds, officials with the sheriff’s office said. And the dispatchers have had their share of critical calls. One happened in November, when a call came in about a 14-month-old baby who had stopped breathing. 911 Communications Officer James Krebs spoke to the panicked woman on the phone and assured her that they would “do this together” as he explained to her how to perform CPR on the child. Krebs said after several cycles of compressions, he heard the baby cry, and that’s when he knew “she was going to be OK.” Another life-or-death emergency that month came when a manager at BJ’s Wholesale Club, found an unresponsive employee in the freezer. The manager told 911 Communications Officer Steve Murphy that CPR wasn’t working and nobody was comfortable using a life-saving automated external defibrillator on the employee. Thankfully, Murphy knew to ask the right questions, which revealed that the victim had fallen on a metal rack and there was water on the floor — conditions that could have proven to be disastrous if they had tried to use the AED. Murphy told the caller to pull the man out of the freezer and dry his body off before giving step-by-step instructions on operating the AED. Plymouth Fire Chief Neil Foley credited him with helping to save the employee’s life and avoiding any additional casualties. “Dispensing an electrical charge, through the AED, with a victim lying on a metal rack in the presence of water could have endangered the caregivers,” said Foley.