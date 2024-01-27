Person fatally struck by vehicle on Route 1A in East Boston

A person died after they were struck by a vehicle on Route 1A in East Boston Saturday evening, Boston police said.
The person was not immediately identified.
Officers responded to the report of a motor vehicle accident at Addison Street and McClellan Highway at about 5:21 p.m., Officer Jason Villanueva, a spokesman for the Boston police, said in an email.
While en route, the officers were told that a pedestrian had been struck.
When the officers arrived, they found a person suffering from life-threatening injuries, Villanueva said.
The driver stayed at the scene.
“The victim was unfortunately pronounced deceased on scene by EMS,” Villanueva said.
The Boston police homicide unit and fatal reconstruction team are responding to the scene, Villanueva said. The crash is under investigation.
No further information was released.
