Lenox hotel evacuated after transformer explosion, according to officials

The Lenox Hotel in Boston was evacuated by fire crews Saturday afternoon after a transformer exploded in the back of the building, officials said.
At around 12:30 p.m., police arrived at the hotel on the corner of Boylston and Exeter streets for a report of a fire, which turned out to be a transformer explosion, Officer Jason Villanueva, a Boston Police Department spokesperson, said in a phone interview.
The Boston Fire Department activated a second alarm and evacuated the hotel due to excessive smoke throughout the building, the fire department posted on the X social media platform.
Companies ordered a 2nd alarm to evacuate the Lenox hotel , as a result of a transformer explosion in the rear of the hotel causing excessive smoke through the building. pic.twitter.com/5DZjlpDJ8D— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 27, 2024
At 1:16 p.m., the fire department posted on X that the building was safely evacuated, and that there was no fire in the hotel. Crews were venting the building of smoke using fans, the department said.
Fire crews detected high carbon monoxide levels in the hotel, which have since dropped, the department said.
The building has been safely evacuated, There was no fire in the hotel. Companies had high Carbon Monoxide levels in the building ,which have now dropped. Companies are in the process of venting the building of smoke using multiple fans throughout the building. pic.twitter.com/N6OAbBFczv— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 27, 2024
No injuries were reported, Boston Fire Department Deputy Chief Martin McCormacktold reporters at the scene, according to an X post.
Eversource was at the hotel Saturday afternoon to determine the cause of the explosion, the fire department said. Building and electrical inspectors will check the hotel for any damages.
No other information was immediately available.
