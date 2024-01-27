fb-pixelLenox hotel evacuated after transformer explosion, according to officials - The Boston Globe Skip to main content

Lenox hotel evacuated after transformer explosion, according to officials

No injuries were reported and there was smoke throughout the building but no fire.

By Bailey Allen Globe Correspondent,Updated January 27, 2024, 20 minutes ago

The Lenox Hotel in Boston was evacuated by fire crews Saturday afternoon after a transformer exploded in the back of the building, officials said.

At around 12:30 p.m., police arrived at the hotel on the corner of Boylston and Exeter streets for a report of a fire, which turned out to be a transformer explosion, Officer Jason Villanueva, a Boston Police Department spokesperson, said in a phone interview.

The Boston Fire Department activated a second alarm and evacuated the hotel due to excessive smoke throughout the building, the fire department posted on the X social media platform.

At 1:16 p.m., the fire department posted on X that the building was safely evacuated, and that there was no fire in the hotel. Crews were venting the building of smoke using fans, the department said.

Fire crews detected high carbon monoxide levels in the hotel, which have since dropped, the department said.

No injuries were reported, Boston Fire Department Deputy Chief Martin McCormacktold reporters at the scene, according to an X post.

Eversource was at the hotel Saturday afternoon to determine the cause of the explosion, the fire department said. Building and electrical inspectors will check the hotel for any damages.

No other information was immediately available.

Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.

