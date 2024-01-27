Lenox hotel evacuated after transformer explosion, according to officials

The Lenox Hotel in Boston was evacuated by fire crews Saturday afternoon after a transformer exploded in the back of the building, officials said.

At around 12:30 p.m., police arrived at the hotel on the corner of Boylston and Exeter streets for a report of a fire, which turned out to be a transformer explosion, Officer Jason Villanueva, a Boston Police Department spokesperson, said in a phone interview.

The Boston Fire Department activated a second alarm and evacuated the hotel due to excessive smoke throughout the building, the fire department posted on the X social media platform.