Man rescued from Newton house fire Wednesday dies two days later

At approximately 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, firefighters responded to 16 Lincoln Road, where crews sounded a second alarm after encountering heavy smoke and fire, said Jake Wark, a spokesperson from the Department of Fire Services.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was in his 80s, according to the statement.

A man rescued from a Newton house fire on Wednesday died Friday at Massachusetts General Hospital, according to the state fire marshal’s office.

Firefighters rushed to rescue two people who were trapped inside the building and had suffered serious injuries.

The majority of the fire was knocked down in 20 minutes, according to the statement.

“This is a terrible loss for the family and a sad day for the community,” said Mayor Ruthanne Fuller and Chief Gregory Gentile in the statement.

Investigators with the state fire marshal’s office are investigating the cause of the fire but believe it may have been heating-related and started in the basement. No foul play is suspected, according to officials.

“If you use a space heater at home, please remember to keep anything that can burn at least three feet away,” Gentile said in the statement. “Plug it directly into a wall outlet, not an extension cord or power strip, and always turn it off when you leave the room or go to sleep.”









