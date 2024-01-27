Driver killed after losing control, striking tree, in Sherborn

The victim, who was driving a 2007 Volkswagen Rabbit, was pronounced dead at the scene, Sherborn police said in a statement released Saturday.

A driver who was traveling at a high rate of speed was killed Friday after losing control of the vehicle and crashing into a tree in Sherborn, according to police.

No further information about the victim was immediately released.

Police said the car was going about 70+ miles per hour, heading from Framingham, along Western Avenue where the posted speed limit is 35 miles per hour. The driver lost control and the car began sliding. The driver’s side hit the tree, according to the statement.

Advertisement

The driver’s side of the car and roof collapsed inward. Emergency workers were not able to remove the driver, police said.

No one else was injured , police said.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her @breannekovatch.