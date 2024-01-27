Striking Newton teachers, School Committee back at the table again

The School Committee has estimated the union’s proposals would cost $100.2 million over four years, versus its own $45.4 million package. City officials have said adopting the union’s plan would force layoffs and program cuts, while the union said Newton has a budget surplus.

There has been little sign that the protracted, contentious negotiations have brought the sides any closer to agreement on the major issues. Each has accused the other of dragging their feet during talks.

Striking Newton educators resumed contract talks with the city’s School Committee Saturday morning, as the two sides face the prospect of a seventh day of canceled classes amid the longest work stoppage by Massachusetts teachers in decades.

Advertisement

Mayor Ruthanne Fuller has repeatedly called for the strikers to return to work and continue talks while the children were in school. In a statement Friday night, the mayor pledged wages and benefits “that are competitive and that show respect” for educators.

“We will keep top of mind who is being hurt most by this illegal strike — children and families/caregivers. To the union: Put the students first by committing to having school open on Monday,” Fuller said in the statement.

Teacher strikes are illegal in Massachusetts. The union has been fined $375,000 so far for its strike, after ignoring Middlesex Superior Court Judge Christopher K. Barry-Smith’s order to return to work. On Friday afternoon, Barry-Smith ordered a daily $50,000 fine if the union does not end its strike by Sunday at 8 p.m.

Mike Zilles, the union president, has accused school negotiators of not bargaining in good faith and criticized Fuller for not personally attending the sessions. On Saturday morning, the union said in a statement that the School Committee and Fuller “have tried to slow the pace of negotiations to impose their last offer, seemingly hoping that court-imposed fines will delay bargaining long enough to break our spirits.”

Advertisement

Barry-Smith, in his written order Friday, raised the prospect that the fines could give city officials an incentive to slow down talks and stopped increasing each day’s sanctions.

Barry-Smith said he perceived the “risk that such large, escalating fines would undermine effective and fair collective bargaining, which is promoted by the same labor relations statute that contains the prohibition on public union strikes,” according to the order.

Saturday’s bargaining session between the School Committee and the Newton Teachers Association, which represents about 2,000 school employees, began at 9 a.m. at the Newton Public Schools’ administrative offices in the presence of a mediator.

The strike started Jan. 19, after more than a year of negotiations failed to broker a new deal, and closed school for nearly 12,000 students. The last contract ended Aug. 31.

Each side has portrayed the other as being unwilling to work productively toward a new contract.

In a Superior Court filing Friday, Superintendent Anna Nolin described a contentious scene during a Jan. 23 bargaining session.

During that session, School Committee chairperson Christopher Brezski had proposed an agreement for educators to return to work while the talks continued, union representative Gregory Shea shouted at him: “ ‘do you have an actual proposal?’ ” according to Nolin.

Then, when Brezski tried to discuss a separate topic, Shea yelled “ ‘This is it? This is all you have?’ " according to Nolin’s affidavit.

“The NTA’s bargaining team began to shout, then walked out. [Mediator Timothy] Hatfield directed them to cease yelling, and stated that ‘this is not productive. We will return to regular mediation,’ " Nolin said.

Advertisement

Since that time, the sides have not engaged in face-to-face talks with their entire bargaining teams, according to Nolin, though smaller groups have met in the presence of the mediator.

On Saturday, the union shared an edited video titled “Mayor Fuller vs Reality” that cut between a recording of union members’ visit to Fuller’s office Thursday and the mayor’s remarks during a subsequent press conference.

In the video, union members were filmed standing outside the closed door to Fuller’s City Hall office, and then ordered to leave by Newton police.

The recording showed Newton Police Chief John Carmichael addressing union members.

“I know this is a very, very difficult situation for everybody, not only for you, but for the students and the city in general,” Carmichael said, and added that “we appreciate the peacefulness and camaraderie” of the union members.

The video cut to Fuller telling reporters that what the union members did “was not role modeling what I think our adults should be doing here in Newton.”

US Senator Elizabeth Warren on Friday reiterated her earlier support for the striking Newton educators, and called on the city’s School Committee to reach a deal with the union.

“As a former public school teacher, I know how hard teachers work,” Warren wrote Friday afternoon. “I urge the Newton School Committee to recognize their work and come to an agreement that ensures these educators get the wages and working conditions they deserve.”

Advertisement





John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.