Who are the victims in this prostitution ring?

This case has captured more attention than the countless other trafficking cases prosecuted nationally each year because the clients in this one allegedly include “elected officials, high tech and pharmaceutical executives, doctors, military officers, government contractors that possess security clearances, professors, attorneys, scientists and accountants, among others,” according to court documents.

They are not the men who frequented apartments in Cambridge, Watertown, and other locations close to D.C., paying for sex with women whom prosecutors say were shuttled around the country to meet the needs of johns like them. Though you could be forgiven for making that mistake, given the dispute over whether the clients’ names should be made public .

Let’s not lose sight of the actual victims of the sprawling prostitution ring busted by federal authorities in November.

So far, because they haven’t been charged, we don’t know the names of the 28 men who used the service in Massachusetts, and a group of their attorneys is trying to keep it that way, battling efforts by the Globe and WBUR to make their names public now.

“Pre-charge humiliation and embarrassment of an individual are not legitimate interests,” attorneys for some of the men argued in court documents.

Whether they are in the right is an argument for another day. For today, let’s reacquaint ourselves with those who are hurt by sex trafficking.

Federal authorities are still investigating the interstate prostitution ring, so we don’t yet know a lot about the women — mostly Korean — shuttled around the country to engage in prostitution. We don’t yet know, for example, what their immigration status was and whether it was used to control them. But investigators say the women were “persuaded, induced, enticed or coerced” to work as prostitutes.

We have not yet heard these women’s voices. But plenty of people have been in their shoes, and are willing to talk about it, if only people would listen.

“I felt shattered,” said a woman whose pimp was sentenced in federal court to 11 years in prison earlier this month for trafficking her when she was 16. “I had no control whatsoever.”

She was a runaway when they met, she said, in love with him and afraid she would lose him if she didn’t do as he asked. He professed his devotion, and made sure she had enough alcohol to keep her pliant. He needed money, and she wanted to make him happy, so she agreed to have sex with multiple men a day in a Norwood apartment. He always took every cent.

After she was located and returned to a group home, she refused to blame him at first.

“Even after that scary experience, I was still defending him. I thought I was completely in love,” said the woman, now 20, in a phone interview. It took her a long time, and much therapy, to realize what he had done to her, she said.

“I was pushing it down, smoking hella weed and drinking,” she said. “Then I just snapped and wanted to do better for my life.”

She has known plenty of people who were trafficked and could not recover, doing drugs or harming themselves. But she is now living with family, and hopes to study psychology in college this year.

“Not a lot of girls get out,” she said.

But maybe more would if we took their pain more seriously.

“So many cases don’t make the headlines,” she said. “And when they do, they always forget the victims and make it about the johns.”

Sex trafficking is sex trafficking, whether it happens in a flophouse in Norwood or a handsome apartment building in Watertown. There’s no way to tell if a woman has been coerced into prostitution by the location or the price or the sophistication of her pimps, or by the social stature of her clients.

Perhaps the men who are trying to protect their reputations now were convinced the women offered to them in Cambridge, Watertown, and Virginia were autonomous and happy in their work. Though it’s unfathomable that anybody — particularly educated professionals — could make that assumption these days.

Or perhaps they knew the nightmare many sex workers live and didn’t care.

Ignorance and inhumanity lead to the same dark place.

Globe columnist Yvonne Abraham can be reached at yvonne.abraham@globe.com. Follow her @GlobeAbraham.