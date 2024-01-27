Winthrop fire chief describes driving 2-year-old girl to MGH when no ambulance was available

But this toddler continued to struggle — and there were no ambulances available to take the girl 6 miles to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

Wiley had heard similar calls for help hundreds of times over his 33 years as a firefighter, he said Saturday, and typically the child in trouble quickly resumed breathing.

WINTHROP — Fire Chief Scott Wiley was at his desk Friday morning preparing next year’s budget when a dispatcher called for help over an emergency radio for a 2-year-old girl who wasn’t breathing.

Wiley said he went to the girl’s house himself and drove her to MGH in the backseat of his SUV, where she was wrapped in a blanket and flanked by two firefighters, who performed CPR during the drive. En route, Wiley encountered a State Police trooper who he recruited to escort the SUV into Boston, he said.

But the girl was pronounced dead at MGH — about an hour and a half after her mother called 911.

“We did everything we could do for that child and unfortunately it wasn’t enough,” Wiley said Saturday.

Jim Borghesani, a spokesperson for Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden, said Saturday that initial autopsy results found the girl’s death was “consistent with an illness” and no foul play was involved. He said he didn’t have further details about the child’s sickness and didn’t release her name. Hayden’s office is investigating her death.

This account of the emergency response to the girl’s home and unsuccessful efforts to summon an ambulance is based on interviews and emergency radio transmissions recorded by Broadcastify.com.

Ambulance delays are a growing problem, according to Wiley and the leader of Action Ambulance Service, the private company that provides ambulance service to Winthrop. And delays are going to be difficult to eradicate, according to Wiley and the ambulance service.

In January of last year, the Globe reported that ambulance responses for all 911 calls statewide started to climb from seven to eight minutes in early 2022 during the first Omicron surge. The response times later returned to seven minutes, but increased again to eight minutes in December 2022.

Spokespeople for the state Department of Public Health, which has a division that regulates emergency medical services, didn’t respond to an email Saturday.

State Police said the girl’s mother called 911 at about 10 a.m. A Winthrop dispatcher asked for a fire engine and ambulance to go to the house, according to emergency radio transmissions.

A firefighter radioed the dispatcher: “Better step up that ambulance wherever they’re coming from.”

When Wiley heard that message, he abandoned the budget figures he was working on, he said, climbed into his SUV, and drove about a half-mile to the residence, which backs up against Boston Harbor and overlooks the city.

When he entered the home, the girl was in cardiac arrest, he said.

Over the emergency radio, a dispatcher said one of Action’s ambulances was with a patient at MelroseWakefield Hospital. Another ambulance company was sending one of its ambulances to Winthrop from Revere.

Wiley said he estimated it would take Action’s ambulance 20 minutes to reach Winthrop from Melrose.

“I’m about 10 minutes from the best hospital in the world,” he said Saturday, “so I’m not going to wait.”

Firefighter Richard Staff and Matthew Amabello, a probationary firefighter, got into the back of the chief’s SUV with the girl, Wiley said. They had a defibrillator and oxygen, which they administered to the child, he said.

Michael Woronka, president and chief executive of Action Ambulance Service, which services Winthrop, said the company keeps two ambulances in town. When the girl’s mother called 911, one of the ambulances had left Winthrop to take a patient to a hospital, which he declined to name, and the second ambulance was responding to another call in town.

The company contacted ambulance providers with whom it has mutual aid agreements, Cataldo Ambulance, Armstrong Ambulance Service, and Boston Emergency Medical Services, but none had any ambulances free to go to Winthrop, Woronka said. Action Ambulance then made two requests for help over an emergency radio frequency that reaches about 20 ambulance service providers, he said.

“There were no responses,” Woronka said.

“We are deeply saddened by the events and our condolences go out to the family and to all the providers involved in the incident,” he said. “Our dispatch staff has been emotionally affected by this as well. They are the ones who are on the phone trying to get help.”

Wiley drove his SUV with its lights flashing and sirens blaring into East Boston, where he said he spotted a State Police cruiser in front of Royal Roast Beef on Saratoga Street. Wiley said he rolled down his window and asked the trooper inside for an escort into the city. The trooper agreed.

“We are under State Police escort to the Sumner Tunnel,” Wiley radioed the dispatcher.

He radioed again, updating the dispatcher as he drove through the tunnel and approached Government Center.

“Notify Mass. General,” Wiley told the dispatcher. “We’re coming in [with] one 2-year-old child. CPR in progress.”

When the SUV reached MGH’s emergency department, one of the firefighters ran the girl into the hospital, Wiley said. The girl’s family also went to the hospital.

Staff and Amabello “performed brilliantly,” Wiley said.

“They did absolutely everything right,” he said. “But just because you did everything right doesn’t mean you can change the outcome.”

Action Ambulance Services and Winthrop officials plan to meet Monday to discuss the incident, according to Wiley and Woronka.

Woronka said there is a nationwide shortage of workers who perform emergency medical services as a result of the difficult working conditions and low pay.

“We have a massive police, fire, and ambulance shortage,” he said. “The problem is ... a local, state, and national issue.”

Woronka said Action Ambulance Service has been working in Winthrop for 12 or 13 years and average ambulance response times are less than five minutes. Still, he said there are times when ambulances are tied up on other calls and patients have had to wait longer.

“We have not had a situation where there has been a fatality, but we’ve had situations where patients had to wait for longer periods,” Woronka said.

Wiley estimated Action Ambulance Service normally can respond to calls in Winthrop in two or three minutes, but there have been longer waits because ambulances were on other calls.

“It’s rare, but it can happen,” he said.

The child’s residence is owned by James A. Feeley, a former Winthrop police lieutenant, and his wife, according to state property records. In December, Feeley, 56, was charged with aggravated child rape and two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment last month, where his bail was set at $200,000.

On Saturday, Borghesani said Feeley hadn’t posted bail and remained in custody. His defense attorney didn’t respond to requests for comment. At a news conference Friday afternoon, Winthrop Police Chief Terence Delehanty told reporters the department had severed ties with Feeley.

At the time of his arrest, officials said Feeley had previously served as a foster parent. A spokesperson for the state Department of Children and Families said Saturday that no foster children have been residing at the home since last month.

The agency received a report about the child’s death and is investigating, said the spokesperson. She said she couldn’t provide further information because of state and federal privacy laws.

A woman who answered the door at the child’s residence Saturday afternoon declined to comment.

Laura Crimaldi can be reached at laura.crimaldi@globe.com. Follow her @lauracrimaldi.