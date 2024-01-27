Worcester police warns of car thefts of Kia and Hyundai vehicles linked to TikTok challenge

Twelve Kia and 24 Hyundai vehicles have been stolen since the start of November, police said Friday in a community awareness bulletin posted to social media. The thefts, police said, are connected to a “TikTok Kia challenge” that targets models lacking an anti-theft device . After they hotwire a car, the thieves post videos of themselves joyriding in the stolen vehicles.

Kias and Hyundais make up 25 percent of the cars stolen during that time period, with Hyundai Elantras being the most targeted at 34 percent of those thefts, police said.

The thefts have been happening citywide, but police warned of hotspots such as Chandler Street and Austin Street, as well as downtown near Front and Commercial streets. Thefts have also occurred at parking places at the Worcester Public Library at 3 Salem St., 145 Front St., and 201 Commercial St., according to the bulletin.

Police recommendthat concerned owners contact their local dealership to see if their vehicle qualifies for a retrofit kit or a software update, to use a steering wheel clip, to lock all windows and doors, among other tips.

