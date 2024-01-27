Worcester theater hosts hundreds of young dancers for ballet auditions

In the New York finals, ballet dancers are scouted to join dance academies and companies including the Paris Opera Ballet School and Stuttgart Ballet in Germany, Gordeev said in a phone interview.

Dancers in three age divisions — ages 9 to 11, ages 12 to 14, and ages 15 to 19 — traveled to Worcester from across the Northeast to compete with hopes to make it through to the finals in New York City in April, according to Sergey Gordeev, the founding director of external affairs for the Grand Prix.

More than 300 young ballet dancers performed onstage from Thursday to Saturday at the Worcester semifinal of the Youth America Grand Prix — a chance to score scholarships to top ballet academies around the world.

Advertisement

“The goal is to give the dancers a chance to express themselves through dance, to connect to other artists like themselves, and to be seen both by the judges who are in the audience and by the dance professionals around the world who are tuning in real time via the [livestream],” Gordeev said.

The dancers competed in both solo and group performances at the Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts, Gordeev said.

They are evaluated and scored by judges well versed in the art of ballet, including Claire Baulieu, faculty member at the Paris Opera Ballet School, and Cristina Saso, resident ballet mistress and talent scout at European School of Ballet, he said.

These judges are not only looking at how well the dancers perform, but how much potential they have, Gordeev said.

Coach Daoyuan Chen, of N&D Ballet in Lexington, said his students performing solo dances started practicing six months in advance of the Worcester competition. After his students nail down the solo dances in the studio, he and his wife begin choreographing the group dances the students will take on.

Advertisement

“For this year, we prepared two very interesting group dances that are a little bit mixed with Chinese music, and the steps are classical ballet steps,” Chen said in a phone interview as his students were warming up. “We’re trying some new styles.”

Chen had two 8-year-old students perform in a group dance during the semifinals, because he believes they should learn to be comfortable onstage at an early age, he said.

“They love it. A lot of my students, they dream about standing on the stage,” Chen said. “For the two 8-year-old girls, we want them to have the experience first to stand on the professional stage and feel [what it’s like] to dance in front of an audience.”

After the dances conclude, an award ceremony, where students find out who moves on to the finals, is slated to take place Saturday night, Gordeev said. Even if a dancer doesn’t get chosen for the finals, they still could be scouted based on their performance in the semifinal.

And although not every dancer at the Youth America Grand Prix will become a “prima ballerina,” every one of the dancers will be inspired by dance, Gordeev said.

“Dance is not just for dancers. Dance is for the entire world. Dance makes the world a better place,” Gordeev said. “And we’re here to make sure dance has a future by supporting the young generation.”

Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.